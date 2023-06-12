Applications open: unemployed youth offered early careers at Shoprite Group

Unemployed and unskilled South African youth (aged 18 to 34) are invited to apply for specialist training and educational programmes at the Shoprite Group throughout the year. With youth unemployment at a staggering 63.9%, the group's talent attraction and development strategy places a strong focus on offering early careers to unemployed youth.

Through its Retail Readiness Programme, it has invested over R586 million in more than 32 000 learners since 2016. The seven-week programme equips unemployed youth with the basic skills required to work in a retail environment or to start their own business. Upon successful completion of the programme, participants receive NQF-level 3 part-qualifications.

“I went from a student in the Retail Readiness Programme to trainee manager, then assistant manager in just over a year. The Shoprite Group recognised my talents and supported me in my career journey. If you’re keen to learn, there’s always someone willing to teach you something here at Shoprite,” says Amanda Ngobese, assistant manager at Usave Richmond, Pietermaritzburg. As the highest impact employment creator in the YES Initiative, the group has created 7 387 work opportunities for youth since 2018. YES learners receive 12 months on-the-job training at various in-store service departments, including the bakery, deli and fresh foods. Upon successful completion of the Retail Readiness Programme or YES Initiative, many learners are offered the opportunity to join the group, with 1 427 doing so in 2022.