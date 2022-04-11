Are you a young woman with an interest in digital skills? AWIEF, Amazon have the programme for you

Durban - This digital skills training programme is the result of a partnership between the Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) and with GIZ and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The initiative includes a one-week boot camp and a 12-week full-time virtual learning, Monday through Friday. It will lead to two AWS Certifications (Foundation and Associate levels).

Cloud technologies have transformed businesses, resulting in professionals with these skills becoming high in demand. Getting AWS Certified will help you stand out with these highly sought-after job skills and build your credibility and confidence. According to AWIEF, the training programme will enhance the skill levels and employability of unemployed and under-employed female youth in South Africa.

It will also raise digital literacy skills whilst also increasing the level of employability and work readiness. The AWIEF said the programme would empower young women to embrace the future of technology, enhance entrepreneurial competencies, and access female role models and mentors. Participants will also have mentorship and work with entrepreneurial businesses for up to three months post-graduation.

Who should apply? Applications are invited from young women who meet the following eligibility criteria: Unemployed/underemployed females aged 21 to 40 years

Educational qualifications: Degree, NQF Level 7, Diploma, NQF level 5 Computer literacy/Basic IT skills. Access to laptop/personal computer.

Access to stable internet/WiFi. Good command of verbal and written English. South African citizens/Permanent residents/Foreign nationals legally resident in South Africa.

Willingness to take English aptitude test and IT assessment. Commitment to 13 weeks of full-time learning plus taking assessments to gain certification. Timeline

The applications opened on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Applications close on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 23:59 South African Standard Time (SAST) Programme starts: Monday May 9, 2022