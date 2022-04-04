Are you seeking work experience? Here are 10 paid internships available in KwaZulu-Natal today

Here are 10 paid internships available in KwaZulu-Natal today: 1. Graduate Placement Programme (X5)

Company: North Safety Products, Pinetown Contract length: 12 months Requirements: Bachelor of Commerce Degree qualification with majors in Business Administration, Business Management, Human Resource Management, Supply Chain Management, Finance, and Accounting.

Salary: R5 000 per month You can apply here 2. SEO Content Writing Internship

Company: Travel Tractions Pty Ltd, Durban Your duties and responsibilities will include: •Research

•Fact-checking •Data capturing •Content creation

Requirements: Advanced Diploma in Copywriting You can apply on Indeed. 3. Supply Chain Internship

Company: Sappi Southern Africa, uMhlanga Contract length: 12 months Requirements: Relevant Supply chain qualification

Application deadline: April 5, 2022 You can apply here 4. Production Internship

Company: Sappi Southern Africa, uMhlanga Contract length: 12 months Requirements: S4 or National Diploma in Pulp and Paper or Chemical Engineering

Application deadline: April 5, 2022 You can apply here 5. Environmental internship

Company: Sappi Southern Africa, Tugela mills Contract length: 12 months Your duties will include:

Day to day affluent management, tracking drains and sampling. Taking plant walks to identify opportunities for empowerment on Environment and Safety. Assisting with daily landfill management. Requirements: BSc in Environmental Science or BTech Environmental Science/Management Application deadline: March 30, 2022 You can apply here

6. Trainee planner Internship Company: Mr Price Requirements: Diploma/Degree in Commerce, Business Science, Accounting or any other related field

Application deadline: April 27, 2022 You can apply here

7. Trainee Buyer Internship Company: Mr Price Requirements: Diploma/Degree in Fashion Design, Clothing Management or Interior Design

Application deadline: April 27, 2022 You can apply here 8. Finance internship

Organisation: Ubuhlebezwe Municipality, Ixopo Your duties will include: Perform basic accounting functions, interpret finance legislation and policies. Undertake budget controls on expenditure and revenue. Requirements: BCom degree or National Diploma with majors in Accounting or Auditing

Application deadline: April 8, 2022 How to apply: Send a signed letter of application indicating the position being applied for, together with your CV, certified copies of qualifications and identity document. These must be forwarded to: The municipal manager, P.O Box 132, Ixopo 3276 or hand deliver your application at Ubuhlebezwe Municipality, 29 Margaret Street, Ixopo 3276

9. Admin Internship Company: Rentokil Initial, Pinetown Contract length: 12 months

Your duties will include: Gathering and reporting information. Planing, monitoring and controlling information systems. Maintaining booking systems. You can apply on Indeed. 10. Engineering/Digital Marketing Internship

Company: Buckman, Hammarsdale Contract length: 12 months Requirements: Degree in Mechatronics Engineering