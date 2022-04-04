Are you seeking work experience? Here are 10 paid internships available in KwaZulu-Natal today

Here are 10 paid internships available in KwaZulu-Natal today:
1. Graduate Placement Programme (X5)
Company: North Safety Products, Pinetown
Contract length: 12 months
Requirements: Bachelor of Commerce Degree qualification with majors in Business Administration, Business Management, Human Resource Management, Supply Chain Management, Finance, and Accounting.
Salary: R5 000 per month
You can apply here
2. SEO Content Writing Internship
Company: Travel Tractions Pty Ltd, Durban
Your duties and responsibilities will include:
•Research
•Fact-checking
•Data capturing
•Content creation
Requirements: Advanced Diploma in Copywriting
You can apply on Indeed.
3. Supply Chain Internship
Company: Sappi Southern Africa, uMhlanga
Contract length: 12 months
Requirements: Relevant Supply chain qualification
Application deadline: April 5, 2022
You can apply here
4. Production Internship
Company: Sappi Southern Africa, uMhlanga
Contract length: 12 months
Requirements: S4 or National Diploma in Pulp and Paper or Chemical Engineering
Application deadline: April 5, 2022
You can apply here
5. Environmental internship
Company: Sappi Southern Africa, Tugela mills
Contract length: 12 months
Your duties will include:
- Day to day affluent management, tracking drains and sampling.
- Taking plant walks to identify opportunities for empowerment on Environment and Safety.
- Assisting with daily landfill management.
Requirements: BSc in Environmental Science or BTech Environmental Science/Management
Application deadline: March 30, 2022
You can apply here
6. Trainee planner Internship
Company: Mr Price
Requirements: Diploma/Degree in Commerce, Business Science, Accounting or any other related field
Application deadline: April 27, 2022
You can apply here
7. Trainee Buyer Internship
Company: Mr Price
Requirements: Diploma/Degree in Fashion Design, Clothing Management or Interior Design
Application deadline: April 27, 2022
You can apply here
8. Finance internship
Organisation: Ubuhlebezwe Municipality, Ixopo
Your duties will include:
- Perform basic accounting functions, interpret finance legislation and policies.
- Undertake budget controls on expenditure and revenue.
Requirements: BCom degree or National Diploma with majors in Accounting or Auditing
Application deadline: April 8, 2022
How to apply: Send a signed letter of application indicating the position being applied for, together with your CV, certified copies of qualifications and identity document.
These must be forwarded to: The municipal manager, P.O Box 132, Ixopo 3276 or hand deliver your application at Ubuhlebezwe Municipality, 29 Margaret Street, Ixopo 3276
9. Admin Internship
Company: Rentokil Initial, Pinetown
Contract length: 12 months
Your duties will include:
- Gathering and reporting information.
- Planing, monitoring and controlling information systems.
- Maintaining booking systems.
You can apply on Indeed.
10. Engineering/Digital Marketing Internship
Company: Buckman, Hammarsdale
Contract length: 12 months
Requirements: Degree in Mechatronics Engineering
You can apply on Indeed.
