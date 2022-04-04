Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Are you seeking work experience? Here are 10 paid internships available in KwaZulu-Natal today

Internships can help you further the knowledge of your field. Picture: File

Published 50m ago

Share

Here are 10 paid internships available in KwaZulu-Natal today:

1. Graduate Placement Programme (X5)

Company: North Safety Products, Pinetown

Contract length: 12 months

Requirements: Bachelor of Commerce Degree qualification with majors in Business Administration, Business Management, Human Resource Management, Supply Chain Management, Finance, and Accounting.

Salary: R5 000 per month

You can apply here

2. SEO Content Writing Internship

Company: Travel Tractions Pty Ltd, Durban

Your duties and responsibilities will include:

•Research

•Fact-checking

•Data capturing

•Content creation

Requirements: Advanced Diploma in Copywriting

You can apply on Indeed.

3. Supply Chain Internship

Company: Sappi Southern Africa, uMhlanga

Contract length: 12 months

Requirements: Relevant Supply chain qualification

Application deadline: April 5, 2022

You can apply here

4. Production Internship

Company: Sappi Southern Africa, uMhlanga

Contract length: 12 months

Requirements: S4 or National Diploma in Pulp and Paper or Chemical Engineering

Application deadline: April 5, 2022

You can apply here

5. Environmental internship

Company: Sappi Southern Africa, Tugela mills

Contract length: 12 months

Your duties will include:

  • Day to day affluent management, tracking drains and sampling.
  • Taking plant walks to identify opportunities for empowerment on Environment and Safety.
  • Assisting with daily landfill management.

Requirements: BSc in Environmental Science or BTech Environmental Science/Management

Application deadline: March 30, 2022

You can apply here

6. Trainee planner Internship

Company: Mr Price

Requirements: Diploma/Degree in Commerce, Business Science, Accounting or any other related field

Application deadline: April 27, 2022

You can apply here

7. Trainee Buyer Internship

Company: Mr Price

Requirements: Diploma/Degree in Fashion Design, Clothing Management or Interior Design

Application deadline: April 27, 2022

You can apply here

8. Finance internship

Organisation: Ubuhlebezwe Municipality, Ixopo

Your duties will include:

  • Perform basic accounting functions, interpret finance legislation and policies.
  • Undertake budget controls on expenditure and revenue.

Requirements: BCom degree or National Diploma with majors in Accounting or Auditing

Application deadline: April 8, 2022

How to apply: Send a signed letter of application indicating the position being applied for, together with your CV, certified copies of qualifications and identity document.

These must be forwarded to: The municipal manager, P.O Box 132, Ixopo 3276 or hand deliver your application at Ubuhlebezwe Municipality, 29 Margaret Street, Ixopo 3276

9. Admin Internship

Company: Rentokil Initial, Pinetown

Contract length: 12 months

Your duties will include:

  • Gathering and reporting information.
  • Planing, monitoring and controlling information systems.
  • Maintaining booking systems.

You can apply on Indeed.

10. Engineering/Digital Marketing Internship

Company: Buckman, Hammarsdale

Contract length: 12 months

Requirements: Degree in Mechatronics Engineering

You can apply on Indeed.

IOL Wealth

Share

