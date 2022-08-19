Ashamed bride quits job after only 1 out of 70 colleagues show up to her wedding

One can often overestimate the relationships you have with co-workers. That’s why people often differentiate between ‘work friends’ and ‘real friends’. However, this does not mean that important and genuine connections that can last a lifetime can not develop in the office.

A Chinese woman was left horrified on what was supposed to be the best day of her life as only one out of the 70 colleagues she invited showed up. This is according to Et today, who also reported that the bride and her wedding planner had reserved six extra tables for her colleagues to sit and enjoy the occasion. But to her shock, the whole company supposedly snubbed her invitation. The woman had supposedly been with the company for over five years and is said to have attended numerous weddings of the staff, so she expected the same courtesy for her big day.

So, when her colleagues did not show up, this reportedly made the new bride highly embarrassed and ashamed. This incident sent her over the edge, and she went to the office and quit her job the very next day. The strange story hit the local news and soon became viral, with people either sympathising with the woman and her situation or calling her overly dramatic in her response. What would you do if you invited your co-workers to an important personal event in your life and they refused your invite?

