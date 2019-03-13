From left Henk Deist, the Chief Executive of Atterbury; Louis van der Watt, Group Chief Executive and Armond Boshoff, Chief Executive of Atterbury (Southern Africa). Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Atterbury, the leading South African real estate developer and investor, has taken the next step in its leadership succession plan, restructuring and realigning its executive management. Atterbury founded a European business in 2014 effectively managed from the Netherlands by Chief Executive Henk Deist.

Armond Boshoff has been appointed Chief Executive of Atterbury (Southern Africa) after serving 15 months as Deputy Chief Executive and before that as Head: Corporate Finance and Treasury at Atterbury Europe. Former Chief Executive Louis van der Watt will become Group Chief Executive. Both appointments are effective from 2019.

Louis will retain a key strategic role in growing Atterbury’s property asset base in Southern Africa and Europe.

Louis said, "We're thrilled to appoint Armond as Chief Executive. His expertise, business experience and knowledge of Atterbury are invaluable to its future".

Louis added, "As Atterbury celebrates its 25th year, we are in a confident position for the future with a strong leadership structure that has been carefully designed to create continuity of management and corporate culture for the future. Atterbury is made up of the best minds in the business with a diverse team of talented people. Our new leadership ensures that Atterbury will remain relevant, successful and sustainable for the next 25 years".

Armond said, "As co-founder of Atterbury, Louis is integral to our leadership and we will continue to benefit from his vision, vast property experience, dealmaking acumen and business development skills. We will continue to grow Atterbury from the strong foundations that it has established over the past 25 years by building on its legacy of property development that catalyses growth and improvement in the economy and society".

2019 marks another busy year for Atterbury, which is set to start three major developments in South Africa including the mixed-use Barlow Park in Sandton, King Air Industrial in Cape Town and Castle Gate in Pretoria, together with celebrating 25 years in business. It will also continue the roll-out of its massive Richmond Industrial Park in Cape Town.

Through its investment in Divercity Urban Property Fund, Atterbury is excited to play a leading role in the movement back into the country’s CBDs with new, modern, inner-city rejuvenation.

Divercity has commenced the major redevelopment of Jewel City in Johannesburg’s CBD and is also forging ahead with the redevelopment and residential conversion of the neighbouring ABSA Towers Main, which transferred to Divercity in the final days of January.

Beyond South Africa’s borders, Atterbury works with like-minded partners in Europe, Namibia and Mauritius to unlock property investment value with its development and asset management skill.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE