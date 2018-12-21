The Board of Directors of Aveng has announced the appointment of Sean Flanagan as Chief Executive, with effect from 1 February 2019. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - The Board of Directors of Aveng has announced the appointment of Sean Flanagan as Chief Executive, with effect from 1 February 2019. Eric Diack, who was appointed interim Chief Executive on 26 September 2017, will remain Executive Chairman for an envisaged six-month transition period, which will ensure an orderly hand-over.

After the six-month period, Diack will resume his role as Aveng’s Non-Executive Chairman.

Eric Diack said, "We are delighted with Sean’s appointment. He has been an Independent Non-Executive Board member since 1 November 2015, which makes this an ideal appointment as he already has a detailed knowledge and thorough understanding of the Group.

He added that Flanagan has been intimately involved in the various strategic initiatives that have been underway at Aveng over the past year. He is, therefore, already up-to-speed with our strategic imperatives and will advance the process without any delays.”

The new Chief Executive has a Bachelor of Science (Building) degree. He has over 30 years of industry-specific experience derived from contract and claims negotiation, project engineering, project and construction management, implementing company strategies, leading mergers and acquisitions, amongst other things.

He was previously at Murray & Roberts for 19 years in which time he occupied a range of operational, general management and executive director board roles.

Sean Flanagan said, "I am excited and honoured to be moving into an executive role at Aveng. Aveng is currently undergoing a reset and renovation programme to ensure the long-term sustainability and viability of the Group, and I have been working at a non-executive level on this transformation".

He added that the group has a strong South African legacy and heritage, which makes him proud to be leading the team on this journey.

"We are working toward strengthening our position in the markets in which we operate to become a leading international infrastructure and resources group," said Flanagan.

The Board, which will announce reconstituted committee members in due course, looks forward to Sean’s continued contribution to the Aveng Group.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE