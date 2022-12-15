Bonga still needs help after leaving rehab - woman who helped SA’s ‘most articulate’ homeless man

Viral sensation Bonga Sithole, who was dubbed South Africa’s most articulate man after videos of him speaking the Queen’s English were shared on social media, has reconnected with the Good Samaritan who temporarily got him off the streets. Sithole, who had been sent to a rehab, checked out of the facility and went back to begging for money on the streets.

Advocate Sisanda Qwabe-Coutaud, who gave the man a roof over his head, shared an update with Sithole on TikTok. She thanked everyone who enquired about him and stated that he had seen and read the majority of them. Qwabe-Coutaud said this would be the last time she shared clips of Sithole and would no longer discuss the topic on social media. ‘’Bonga left the rehab, it was unfortunate. But he still needs help. Seeing you celebrate this much is sick. Most of you are taking videos of him outside on the road and celebrating that he is back on the streets,’’ she said.

Sithole added that people are obsessed with him and using his fame to grow their social media profiles. He said that people viewed him as a spectacle and forgot that he existed in reality. Sithole's addiction, according to Qwabe-Coutaud, was not possible to overcome during his first stay in rehab. She explained that she had learned from her mistake and would step back and let him make his own decisions.

