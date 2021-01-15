Brian Molefe denies claims that Guptas took care of his career

DURBAN - Former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe has rubbished claims that the Guptas took care of his career. Molefe said that no one did that but he took care of his own career. Molefe is appearing before the The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture. Commission Chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said requested Molefe to comment, where he could and state where he could not as to shed light on what he could possibly know. DCJ Zondo asked Molefe to comment about the now defunct Gupta-owned newspaper The New Age ran an article about him being tipped to be the chief executive of Transnet. Molefe became Transnet chief executive in 2011 which proved the article correct. The former chief executive said that he did not know about that.

He said that was also the case with him being seconded for the same position at state-owned power producer Eskom as per the secondment of the acting board chair at the time Dr Ben Ngubane. Molefe said he did not know Ngubane before beginning at Eskom.

Zondo also quizzed about former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas’s meeting with Duduzane Zuma, Fana Hlongwane and one Gupta brother at the Gupta home in Saxonwold. Zondo said that Zuma jr and Hlongwane submitted that Tony Gupta was not in the meeting but kept popping in to talk to Zuma. Jonas insists Gupta brother did most of the talking while he even told him that then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene to be fired for not cooperating with Guptas. Jonas had testified that he was requested to accept the position and offered R600. Jonas also testified that the Gupta brother even made an example of Molefe citing that he cooperated with them hence he was taken care of careerwise.

Molefe said Jonas's evidence while acceptable as hearsay evidence, its quality was bad.

Responding to Jonas’ testimony Molefe said that he did not know if that meeting ever happened, or was a figment of his imagination or he could not distinguish between something he dreamt or was real.

Zondo also put it to Molefe that there was evidence that former president Jacob Zuma had discussed his intentions to fire then finance minister Pravin Gordhan and replace him with Molefe. This was however rejected by the ruling party’s officials.

Responding, Molefe said that he did not know how he had to account for people who “gossiped” about him and without his knowledge to the Commission.

Zondo said it was not fair to call it gossip because this was talked about by the country’s president in his cabinet. Molefe said he knew nothing about these and could not comment about it.

