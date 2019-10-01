File image: Reuters

JOHANNESBURG - Vanadium mining and processing company, Bushveld Minerals Limited, on Tuesday announced that they have appointed Tanyaradzwa “Tanya” Chikanza as it's finance director. Chief executive officer of Bushveld Minerals Limited, Fortune Mojapelo said Chikanza is a qualified chartered accountant and has extensive experience in managing publicly listed companies’ relationships with financial markets.

"We are delighted to welcome a person of Tanya’s calibre in the Finance Director position. She has a deep understanding of the South African mining industry; is versed in the intricacies of various financial markets, and has experience in engaging debt and equity investors," said Mojapelo.

"She joins at a very important time in the company’s evolution and will play a significant role as we enter the next stage of growth and development. We look forward to working with her as we build Bushveld Minerals into the leading, innovative company we aspire to be.”

Mojapelo said Chikanza would bring a global and market-facing perspective to her role at Bushveld Minerals through her 30 years in international equity and debt capital markets, strategy, corporate finance and audit.