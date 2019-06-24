JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Business Leadership SA (BLSA) CEO Bonang Mohale has chosen not to renew his contract at the organisation.
The organisation's current Chief Operating Officer (COO) Busisiwe Mavuso will take up the reigns, according to Fin24.
My last week as BLSA CEO, they have decided to throw me a farewell party later today. I'm grateful for the opportunity having led this prestigious organization over the past two years. I leave the organization in capable hands of a highly competent team. Thank you, South Africa— Bonang Mohale (@bonang_mohale) June 24, 2019
It is believed that Mohale’s exit was not a resignation in the strictest sense, but that Mohale's term had ended and the outgoing CEO was opting not to renew it.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE