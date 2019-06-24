Outgoing Business Leadership SA chief executive, Bonang Mohale. Business Leadership SA CEO Bonang Mohale has chosen not to renew his contract at the organisation.
JOHANNESBURG -  South Africa's Business Leadership SA (BLSA) CEO Bonang Mohale has chosen not to renew his contract at the organisation. 
The organisation's current Chief Operating Officer (COO) Busisiwe Mavuso will take up the reigns, according to Fin24.  







It is believed that Mohale’s exit was not a resignation in the strictest sense, but that Mohale's term had ended and the outgoing CEO was opting not to renew it. 

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE  