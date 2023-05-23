Businessman drinks crocodile blood with alcohol twice a day for ‘health’

There are many superstitions that some individuals practise in the name of health. A Thai entrepreneur has taken this to the next level. Rojakorn Nanon, 52, starts his day with a glass of crocodile blood mixed with a Thai liquor called lao khao, and takes another before sleep, according to Khaosod Online.

Nanon allegedly began drinking the bizarre mixture two months ago. This was after he supposedly found the drink being sold by Wanchai Chaikerd, the owner of a crocodile farm in the Asian country’s Ban Pho sub-district. He said that he was always ill and fatigued, but his health changed drastically when he began drinking the crocodile blood ritualistically. Nanon allegedly claimed that the reptilian blood is beneficial to various organs, including the blood and neurological system.

Wanchai, the owner of the crocodile farm, said that his combination improves circulation, boosts red blood cells, raises platelet count and white blood cells, and nurtures egg and sperm cells. According to reports, crocodiles between the ages of three and four are generally slaughtered to prepare the contentious concoction because that is when they are at their strongest and their blood has the most potent impact. This story has gone viral with netizens saying the Thai men are committing animal cruelty and should be apprehended for these acts.

However, it is important to note this is a long-standing tradition in some countries in Asia. Others compared this to the ruthless poaching of rhino horns. According to the Save the Rhino organisation, poaching is being driven by the demand for rhino horn in Asian countries, particularly China and Vietnam. ‘’Rhino horn is used in traditional Chinese medicine, but increasingly common is its use as a status symbol to display success and wealth,’’ said Save the Rhino.