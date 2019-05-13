The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) announced that Adrian Smith ACMA, CGMA has been elected as Chair of the Western Cape Branch. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) announced that Adrian Smith ACMA, CGMA has been elected as Chair of the Western Cape Branch. As Chair he will play an important role in ensuring that members and students are engaged with CIMA through functions, CPD and networking events, AGMs and other social gatherings.

As finance professionals, Management Accountants play a key role in helping their organisations grow and prosper. They use their skills and competencies to combine financial and non-financial data, translate this information into meaningful and actionable business insights and lead the way for better decision making.



On his appointment, Smith said, "I am grateful for the trust and confidence the committee members have in me. It is truly an honour to serve a Chair, especially as this year we celebrate both the CIMA 100th anniversary and the launch of our innovative ‘Future of Finance’ research".

Smith will serve a one-year term. He is eager to continue to give members and students the best possible CIMA experience.

"I want to create an inclusive environment to be able to engage with members and students. The committee will deliver insightful, relevant and enjoyable events and help build relationships between members, students and the broader business community," said Smith.

Smith is currently Finance Business Manager for Bounty Apparel, part of Bounty Brands. The group’s Apparel division wholesales and retails leading, premium and international clothing and footwear brands such as Vans, Superdry and Hurley in Southern Africa. The group also has the sole license to sell Levi apparel in South Africa.

In addition to his CIMA qualification, Smith also holds a Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Management Accounting from Stellenbosch University. He has previously worked in retail, having served as Financial Reporting and Management Accountant at Clicks Group between 2013 and 2015.

