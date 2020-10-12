Communications minister announces Nkonki as new Postbank chairperson

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Communications and Digital Technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on Monday announced Darwin Zinzile Nkonki as the new chairman of the state Postbank.

In a statement, she said Nkonki was one of four incoming board members at the PostBank, a subsidiary of the South African Post Office - following approval by Cabinet.

“He is a highly qualified executive, with more than two decades of experience in the financial service sector,” Ndabeni-Abrahams added.

Nkoki holds an Master of Business Administration degree in finance as well as Fellow Chartered Institute of Secretaries (FCIS) and Fellow Institute of Bankers in South Africa (FIBSA) qualifications.

Ndabeni-Abrahams said all of the four incoming board members at the Postbank had successfully undergone a due diligence assessment by the South African Reserve bank and the Auditor-General.