Creating high-performance workspaces

The power of workplace design in creating stimulating and adaptable high-performance workspaces is a multifaceted journey. At its core, design is a unifying force; bridging diverse elements to create cohesive, appealing and functional workspace interiors. “The power of design extends beyond aesthetics – it shapes the future of the workplace and brings a substantial return on investment for business,” says Deirdre de Bruin, Head of Design for sub-Saharan Africa at Tétris Design & Build.

Underpinning the power of design is its capacity to solve complex workspace challenges. How can space be used to attract and retain talent? How can it meaningfully cater to the diversity of that talent? How can workspaces be configured to enhance productivity along with job satisfaction? How can workplace design complement and support a business’s unique culture? In other words, what does high-performance workplace design look like? Workspaces should of course be visually beautiful, but that’s only part of the answer. They also have to be practical in form and function. Moving beyond the theoretical to implementing design principles that actually work and deliver business value and ROI is a fine balancing act. A compelling example is the Oppenheimer Memorial Trust project in Johannesburg, a space which needed to be reimagined to cater for a variety of needs. For this project, Tétris carefully incorporated the natural lighting of the calming gardens outside the office and combined them with warm soft, warm interior tones. This approach is informed by a deep understanding of how light impacts the human eye, and people’s ability to concentrate and engage in focused work as well as group activities.