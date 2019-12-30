CTICC appoints new Chief Executive









The Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) has appointed Taubie Motlhabane as the centre’s new Chief Executive. Photo: Supplied CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) has appointed Taubie Motlhabane as the centre’s new Chief Executive. Motlhabane will formally take over the position from the convention centre’s current Chief Executive, Julie-May Ellingson, at the end of January 2020. Motlhabane holds a masters in global marketing as well as a bachelor degree in communications, alongside over 29 years’ experience in both the private and public business sphere. During this time, some of her previous roles included, executive director of Tshwane Convention & Visitor Bureau and business tourism manager for South African Tourism. "This expertise is complemented by Taubie’s extensive knowledge in strategy development, business planning, the business events industry and marketing. It is clear to us that she will add significant value as CEO of the CTICC. We look forward to having her at the helm, leading the CTICC team," said Deon Cloete, Chairperson of the CTICC Board. Since its inception, the CTICC has been the venue of choice for a myriad of congresses, major trade fairs, exhibitions and festivals. As a leading venue in Africa, conveniently located in Cape Town, one of the world’s top destinations. The convention centre is a purpose built complex offering a wide variety of flexible spaces and state-of-the-art equipment.

The convention complex comprises of two light filled buildings, CTICC 1 and the newly developed CTICC 2, which are connected by the Skybridge. The complex is able to seamlessly host every conceivable event, from small meetings to 20 000 delegate conferences between its conference venues, auditoria, exhibition halls and breakaway rooms.

Over the years, the centre has garnered a reputation for being a coveted international and local business destination, providing the ideal platform to advance knowledge in various sectors, while also positively impacting the local and national economy.

Ellingson said, "The centre’s success can be attributed to a passionate CTICC team that focuses on attracting and hosting events seamlessly. The addition of CTICC 2 is testament to this success, and something I am particularly proud to have lead and completed during my time at the convention centre. The CTICC has not only grown its footprint over the past five years but also its revenues, operating profit and, most importantly, its overall economic contribution. This year we increased our revenue by over 11 percent, created 14 620 direct and indirect jobs and contributed R4.5 billion to the Western Cape Gross Geographical Product (GGP) and R6.5 billion to South Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP)".

"It has been an absolute pleasure working at the CTICC, and it is with pride that I hand over to another knowledgeable, passionate, and strong woman. I wish Taubie all the best and I am sure the CTICC will continue to go from strength to strength," added Ellingson.

In conclusion, Motlhabane had this to say about taking on her upcoming role as Chief Executive of the CTICC, "I am excited about building on the success of the conferencing complex. I know that the sector is a dynamic industry, and one with so much potential. I intend to strategically harness and unlock this possibility and essentially build on the centre’s stellar reputation on the global stage".

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE