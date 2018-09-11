JOHANNESBURG - Mmabatho Maboya has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.

The Foundation provides innovative programmes that focus on improving education and supporting small business development.

Maboya said: “I believe the work that we do creates opportunities that change lives. We have through our 14 years of existence developed tried and tested models that make a sustainable difference”.

“With the continued support of our partners, as well as new ones, we effect real and meaningful change for disadvantaged school communities, tertiary students and Black entrepreneurs. I am honoured to be afforded the opportunity to lead this remarkable organisation”.

Maboya steps into the role at the helm of this independent Public Benefit Organisation, with a staff complement of 150 and close to a million beneficiaries. She joined the Foundation three years ago as its Strategy and Partnerships Executive. She managed key processes that enabled the Foundation to meaningfully respond to its development partners and beneficiaries.

Maboya's predecessor, Donné Nicol, said Maboya was a “natural and worthy” successor given the role she has played in supporting the office of the CEO.

“Mmabatho has contributed immensely to the Foundation’s mission in driving programmes that contribute to the socio-economic development of our country."

"She has driven the Foundation’s participation in key sectors and industries, enabling her to direct the Foundation’s strategic alignment with multi-sector networks. I have no doubt that she will continue to grow the organisation and make the necessary impact for our people” said Nicol.

- African News Agency (ANA)