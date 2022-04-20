Daydreaming of far-off places? Here are 5 careers that allow you to travel

Durban - Wanderlust got a hold of you? Here are five careers that can allow you to travel. Flight attendant

Story continues below Advertisment

Average salary: R141 432 per year Flight attendants are responsible for ensuring the safety and comfort of the passengers. They try to offer the most personalised service possible to every passenger for the duration of a flight. They can either work in business class and provide more service to a small number of passengers, or in economy class with less elaborate service to a large number of passengers.

Photographer Average salary: R150 669 A photographer’s job is to take photographs. With the advent of smartphones and social media, anyone can feel like a photographer.

Story continues below Advertisment

However, there is a difference between the average selfie taker and a professional photographer. This job requires time to learn the craft, and practice. Film/video editor

Story continues below Advertisment

Average salary: R187 536 A film/video editor manages (edits, cuts or adds) material such as camera footage, dialogue, sound effects, graphics and special effects to produce a final film or video product. This is an important job in the post-production process to ensure the quality and delivery of the finished result.

Story continues below Advertisment

Journalist Average salary: R170 456 A journalist researches and writes informative news articles and stories about real events using a fair and unbiased perspective.

The duties of a journalist include interviewing experts, gathering first-hand accounts of events, and organising all of this into an interesting story. Truth, accuracy and objectivity are considered the cornerstones of journalism. English as a second language teacher (ESL)

Average salary: R187 086 An ESL teacher helps students learn English. This can be done virtually or in person. Because the students know little to no English, an ESL teacher uses creative methods to break the communication barrier and ensure that learning takes place.