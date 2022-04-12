Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Decent paying Free State internships you can apply for today to kick-start your career

Applications open for these internships. Picture: Nappy.co

Published 48m ago

After several years of hard studying at a tertiary institution, it is time to put your knowledge to use by joining the work force.

Here are great paid internships to apply for in the Free State:

PWC Graduate internships

Location: Free State

Advisory Graduate (4)

Assurance Graduate (15)

Requirements:

Consistent passes in all subjects from the first year through to the final year.

Proficiency in English.

Good communication and interpersonal skills, drive, determination, and leadership potential, among others.

Having participated in extramural activities at school and/or university will be advantageous.

Application deadline: June 30, 2022

Apply here.

Mitigate Security Services Information Security internship

Fully remote, and temporary with the possibility of going permanent.

R4500 basic stipend, R500 cellphone, R500 Internet, R930 average shift allowance, and R2000 proficiency bonus.

Requirements:

Matric

Some IT knowledge.

Some IT security knowledge.

Diligence

Access to good Internet connectivity (fibre preferable).

Apply here.

Free State Department of Traditional Affairs Internships

Location: Bloemfontein

Stipend: R6083.70

Duration: 24 Months (2022 - 2023)

The following opportunities are open for applications:

Chief Directorate: Traditional Affairs

• Anthropology

• Bachelor Commerce in Accounting;

• Baccalaureus Legum

Supply Chain Management Directorate

Degree / Diploma in:

• Supply Chain Management

• Public Management

• Logistics

Disaster Management

• Degree / Diploma in: Disaster Management

Free Basic Services Directorate

Degree / Diploma in:

• Public Management / Administration

• Or equivalent qualification

Information Technology Sub-directorate

• Degree / Diploma in Information Technology

Communication Sub-directorate

Degree / Diploma in:

• Graphic designing

• Corporate Communication

• Journalism and media

Internal Audit Directorate

• Degree / Diploma in Financial Information System

Human Resource Management Sub-directorate

Degree / Diploma in:

• Human Resource Management

• Public Management

A Code B driving license will be an added advantage.

Apply here.

IOL Wealth

InternshipsJobsMatrics

