Decent paying Free State internships you can apply for today to kick-start your career

After several years of hard studying at a tertiary institution, it is time to put your knowledge to use by joining the work force.
Here are great paid internships to apply for in the Free State:
PWC Graduate internships
Location: Free State
Advisory Graduate (4)
Assurance Graduate (15)
Requirements:
Consistent passes in all subjects from the first year through to the final year.
Proficiency in English.
Good communication and interpersonal skills, drive, determination, and leadership potential, among others.
Having participated in extramural activities at school and/or university will be advantageous.
Application deadline: June 30, 2022
Apply here.
Mitigate Security Services Information Security internship
Fully remote, and temporary with the possibility of going permanent.
R4500 basic stipend, R500 cellphone, R500 Internet, R930 average shift allowance, and R2000 proficiency bonus.
Requirements:
Matric
Some IT knowledge.
Some IT security knowledge.
Diligence
Access to good Internet connectivity (fibre preferable).
Apply here.
Free State Department of Traditional Affairs Internships
Location: Bloemfontein
Stipend: R6083.70
Duration: 24 Months (2022 - 2023)
The following opportunities are open for applications:
Chief Directorate: Traditional Affairs
• Anthropology
• Bachelor Commerce in Accounting;
• Baccalaureus Legum
Supply Chain Management Directorate
Degree / Diploma in:
• Supply Chain Management
• Public Management
• Logistics
Disaster Management
• Degree / Diploma in: Disaster Management
Free Basic Services Directorate
Degree / Diploma in:
• Public Management / Administration
• Or equivalent qualification
Information Technology Sub-directorate
• Degree / Diploma in Information Technology
Communication Sub-directorate
Degree / Diploma in:
• Graphic designing
• Corporate Communication
• Journalism and media
Internal Audit Directorate
• Degree / Diploma in Financial Information System
Human Resource Management Sub-directorate
Degree / Diploma in:
• Human Resource Management
• Public Management
A Code B driving license will be an added advantage.
Apply here.
