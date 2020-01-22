Diphoko to take helm of FAST COMPANY magazine









JOHANNESBURG - Fast company magazine South Africa yesterday announced the appointment of Wesley Diphoko as editor-in-chief. He succeeds Zainab Slemang van Rijmenant, who has been acting in the position since the end of 2018. Diphoko has been the editor-in-chief of The Infonomist, a technology media start-up, since 2016, overseeing a range of newsroom initiatives and editorial projects, and launched Independent Media’s Innovation Lab - a platform, which was designed to develop digital and technology talent within Independent Media.

Diphoko said: “I’m honoured to be appointed editor of Fast Company magazine, the world’s most respected business innovation and technology publication of its kind. I’m looking forward to growing the local Fast Company edition into an authority on the innovation and technology eco-system in South Africa.”





Diphoko has been a technology columnist for Business Report and a columnist of the popular technology column, The Infonomist. He also founded Kaya Labs, a technology skills organisation that trained a number of technology graduates from previously disadvantaged communities.





Dr Iqbal Survé, chairperson of African News Agency Publishing, under which the magazine falls, welcomed Wesley’s appointment: “I would like to congratulate Wesley on his new post, which is richly deserved. He has been a valuable contributor to Independent Media’s evolution and with his proven experience in the technology and innovation sector, I have no doubt he will lead Fast Company to new heights too.”





Diphoko will drive the editorial strategy of Fast Company South Africa. Fast Company is the world’s leading business media brand, with an editorial focus on innovation in technology, leadership, world changing ideas, creativity, and design. Written for and about the most progressive business leaders, Fast Company inspires readers to think expansively, lead with purpose, embrace change, and shape the future of business, the qualities and values, Diphoko himself espouses.





BUSINESS REPORT