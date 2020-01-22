JOHANNESBURG - Fast company magazine South Africa yesterday announced the appointment of Wesley Diphoko as editor-in-chief.
He succeeds Zainab Slemang van Rijmenant, who has been acting in the position since the end of 2018. Diphoko has been the editor-in-chief of The Infonomist, a technology media start-up, since 2016, overseeing a range of newsroom initiatives and editorial projects, and launched Independent Media’s Innovation Lab - a platform, which was designed to develop digital and technology talent within Independent Media.
Diphoko said: “I’m honoured to be appointed editor of Fast Company magazine, the world’s most respected business innovation and technology publication of its kind. I’m looking forward to growing the local Fast Company edition into an authority on the innovation and technology eco-system in South Africa.”