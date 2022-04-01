Do you have your eyes on the trade industry? Here are 7 paid apprenticeships available in South Africa today

Durban - While must school leavers look to go to university to pursue academic qualifications, the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) has identified a strong demand for people with trade skills.
According to the DHET, there is a lot of opportunities in trade related fields as artisans are a necessity for economic growth and to ensure that South Africa doesn’t have to import these much needed skills.
Here are 7 great apprenticeships in South Africa you can apply for:
1. Motus South Africa: Apprenticeship
Location: Johannesburg, Gauteng
Your duties will include:
- Identifying and applying known solutions to operational problems and escalate unresolved issues.
- Delivering on agreed performance targets according to set procedures and service level agreement.
- Reporting on transactional activities to provide timely information for decision making in area of accountability.
Requirements:
- A National Senior Certificate with pure Maths and Physical Science.
- Higher Certificates and/or Advanced National (Vocational) Certificates with NQF Level 04.
- 1 year experience in a similar environment.
- A valid South African driver’s license.
Application date: April 4, 2022
Apply here: https://motus.erecruit.co/candidateapp/Login
2. Woodlands Dairy: Millwright Apprenticeship
Location: Humansdorp, Eastern Cape
Requirements: A minimum technical Grade 12 or N3 electrical certificate.
Application deadline: April 18, 2022
Apply here: https://www.graduates24.com/Apply/5817
3. Schullpak: Mechanical Engineering Apprenticeship
Location: Lanseria
Training will be provided on:
• Hands-on field installations.
• Management.
• Project Planning, project development and commission, etc.
Requirements:
N6, NDiploma or higher in Mechanical engineering.
Passport
Respectable Knowledge in SOLDWORKS, INVENTOR and AUTOCAD ext.
How to apply:
Send your CV to desi[email protected]
4. Eskom: Electrical Apprenticeships (x50)
Location: Gauteng
Requirements
Grade 12 with Maths 50%, Physical Science 50% and English 40%
N3 Engineering with Maths 50%, Physical Science 50% and English 40%
NCV Level 4 Physical Science 50%, Maths 50% and English 40%
Apply here: https://sa.melga.com/job/2022-03-27_beee0b0282064f309348e031db534f95?utm_campaign=google_jobs_apply&utm_source=google_jobs_apply&utm_medium=organic
5. Element Six: Apprenticeship
You will be working for Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Seta (MERSETA) for the duration of the training programme
Requirements:
Technical Grade 12 / Matric or N3 with Mathematics, Technical drawing and Trade Theory
Apply here: https://sa.melga.com/job/2022-03-27_13aa6bebf8bb0e595230f2b50ad7848b?utm_campaign=google_jobs_apply&utm_source=google_jobs_apply&utm_medium=organic
6. Konecranes: Mechanical or Electrical Apprenticeship
Location: Pinetown, KwaZulu Natal
Training:
You will enter into a leadership MOA with the SETA, then undergo Institutional training at one of the selected training centres.
You will also receive practical training and exposure at the premises of the Company and acquire knowledge and skills of Artisan in the electrical trade.
Thereafter you will acquire trade test certificate in the electrical trade.
Requirements:
N3/ Matric with Mathematics and Science and two relevant trade-related subjects (with a minimum 65% for each)
Certificate of Fitness
Apply here: https://za.indeed.com/Apprenticeships-jobs?vjk=1b2b2eb7f50da5c0
7. Talent Profiles: Motor Mechanic Apprenticeship
Location: Pretoria, Gauteng
Requirements:
Matric / Grade 12 qualification with Maths and Science as subjects is essential
Valid Drivers license
Must be highly computer literate
Strong technical ability
Passion for the motor industry
Application deadline: April 30, 2022
IOL Wealth