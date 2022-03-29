Do you need work experience? Here are 10 internships available in Gauteng today

Are you fresh out of university or college? An internship is exactly what you need to gain valuable experience in the field of your studies. Here are 10 paid internships available in Gauteng:

1. Social Media and Design Intern Organisation: Change.org, Johannesburg Contract length: Six months

In this internship you can learn to develop your skills in campaigning, social media and design as part of one of the largest petition platforms in the world. Requirements: Recent graduates in digital marketing and communications, public relations, journalism, marketing, media or broadcasting, or other related field. Application deadline: March 31, 2022.

This internship has the possibility of renewal. It is is full-time. 2. Gender & HIV Intern Organisation: United Nations Development Programme(UNDP), Pretoria

Contract length: Six months With this internship your duties will include supporting the Gender portfolio on the preparation for the UNDP internal Gender Seal certification process: coordinating meetings of the Gender Focal Team, taking minutes and keeping records, collecting, archiving and uploading evidence. Requirements: Studying towards or a degree preferably in Gender Studies, Development, Public Health, Social Sciences.

Application deadline: April 6, 2022 3. Green Energy Interns (x4) Company: Leafyspace Pty Ltd, Kempton Park

Contract length: 12 months You will join the company’s team in the renewable or green energy sector. Application Deadline: March 31, 2022

4. Planning Intern Company: Alstom, Nigel Contract length: 12 months

You will be responsible for assisting the planning team in meeting both departmental and overall business objectives. You will become part of the daily planning activities, organising and coordinating of industrial relations to ensure on-time product deliveries, while contributing to profitability improvement in terms of costs, lead time and inventory reduction. Requirements: Planning or Supply Chain or Industrial Engineering Diploma /Degree or equivalent is required with elective majoring in Data Analytics/Statistics/Business Information Systems.

Zero to two of years relevant experience in an industrial planning role within manufacturing environment. 5. Marketing/ Communications Intern Company: StaffCentral Consulting, Pretoria

Contract length: 12 months Your duties will include, facilitating and coordinating of all regional marketing and communication aspects, and implementation of the regional marketing strategy. Requirements: National Diploma/B Degree in Communication, Marketing, Public Relations or equivalent.

6. Chemical Engineering Interns (x10) Company: Qualicon construction group, Pretoria, Some of your duties will include participating in the scoping and planning of project activities, assisting and performing laboratory and pilot plant experiments according to standard procedures.

Requirements: National diploma or degree in Chemical Engineering 7. Recruitment Specialist Intern Company: Wasteplan, Johannesburg

You will be required to ensure that recruitment and selection procedures are in line with the company’s policy on recruitment and selection. You will also complete telephonic screening calls for entry level and junior vacancies / as and when required. Requirement: Qualification in Human Resources or Psychology related field Application deadline: March 31, 2022

8. ASI Smart Manufacturing Internship Company: iSON Xperiences Contact length: 12 months

Requirements: Three year Degree / Diploma in Engineering or Information Technology 9. Industrial Engineer Intern (APSYS) Company: Alstom, Nigel

Contract length: 12 months You will use industrial engineering tools and techniques to measure and evaluate processes, operations, work methods, layouts and flow. You will also solve workshop problems concerning operating modes and jigs. Requirements: Completed S4 subjects in Industrial Engineering..

10. Finance Intern Company: Curiska (Pty) Ltd, Johannesburg Contract length: Unspecified

In this internship you will be responsible for processing account payables, account receivables transactions, and performing bank entry transactions to clear both accounts payables & receivables and direct bank entry transaction capturing. Requirements: Bachelors in Accounting or Finance. R6 500 - R7 500 a month