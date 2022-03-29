Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Do you need work experience? Here are 10 internships available in Gauteng today

An internship is exactly what you need to gain valuable experience in the field of your studies. Picture: File

An internship is exactly what you need to gain valuable experience in the field of your studies. Picture: File

Published 1h ago

Share

Are you fresh out of university or college? An internship is exactly what you need to gain valuable experience in the field of your studies.

Here are 10 paid internships available in Gauteng:

Story continues below Advertisment

1. Social Media and Design Intern

Organisation: Change.org, Johannesburg

Contract length: Six months

More on this

In this internship you can learn to develop your skills in campaigning, social media and design as part of one of the largest petition platforms in the world.

Requirements: Recent graduates in digital marketing and communications, public relations, journalism, marketing, media or broadcasting, or other related field.

Application deadline: March 31, 2022.

Story continues below Advertisment

This internship has the possibility of renewal. It is is full-time.

2. Gender & HIV Intern

Organisation: United Nations Development Programme(UNDP), Pretoria

Story continues below Advertisment

Contract length: Six months

With this internship your duties will include supporting the Gender portfolio on the preparation for the UNDP internal Gender Seal certification process: coordinating meetings of the Gender Focal Team, taking minutes and keeping records, collecting, archiving and uploading evidence.

Requirements: Studying towards or a degree preferably in Gender Studies, Development, Public Health, Social Sciences.

Story continues below Advertisment

Application deadline: April 6, 2022

3. Green Energy Interns (x4)

Company: Leafyspace Pty Ltd, Kempton Park

Contract length: 12 months

You will join the company’s team in the renewable or green energy sector.

Application Deadline: March 31, 2022

4. Planning Intern

Company: Alstom, Nigel

Contract length: 12 months

You will be responsible for assisting the planning team in meeting both departmental and overall business objectives.

You will become part of the daily planning activities, organising and coordinating of industrial relations to ensure on-time product deliveries, while contributing to profitability improvement in terms of costs, lead time and inventory reduction.

Requirements: Planning or Supply Chain or Industrial Engineering Diploma /Degree or equivalent is required with elective majoring in Data Analytics/Statistics/Business Information Systems.

Zero to two of years relevant experience in an industrial planning role within manufacturing environment.

5. Marketing/ Communications Intern

Company: StaffCentral Consulting, Pretoria

Contract length: 12 months

Your duties will include, facilitating and coordinating of all regional marketing and communication aspects, and implementation of the regional marketing strategy.

Requirements: National Diploma/B Degree in Communication, Marketing, Public Relations or equivalent.

6. Chemical Engineering Interns (x10)

Company: Qualicon construction group, Pretoria,

Some of your duties will include participating in the scoping and planning of project activities, assisting and performing laboratory and pilot plant experiments according to standard procedures.

Requirements: National diploma or degree in Chemical Engineering

7. Recruitment Specialist Intern

Company: Wasteplan, Johannesburg

You will be required to ensure that recruitment and selection procedures are in line with the company’s policy on recruitment and selection. You will also complete telephonic screening calls for entry level and junior vacancies / as and when required.

Requirement: Qualification in Human Resources or Psychology related field

Application deadline: March 31, 2022

8. ASI Smart Manufacturing Internship

Company: iSON Xperiences

Contact length: 12 months

Requirements: Three year Degree / Diploma in Engineering or Information Technology

9. Industrial Engineer Intern (APSYS)

Company: Alstom, Nigel

Contract length: 12 months

You will use industrial engineering tools and techniques to measure and evaluate processes, operations, work methods, layouts and flow. You will also solve workshop problems concerning operating modes and jigs.

Requirements: Completed S4 subjects in Industrial Engineering..

10. Finance Intern

Company: Curiska (Pty) Ltd, Johannesburg

Contract length: Unspecified

In this internship you will be responsible for processing account payables, account receivables transactions, and performing bank entry transactions to clear both accounts payables & receivables and direct bank entry transaction capturing.

Requirements: Bachelors in Accounting or Finance.

R6 500 - R7 500 a month

You can find and apply for these internships on the employment website Indeed.

IOL WEALTH

Related Topics:

JobsInternshipsHigher Education

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello