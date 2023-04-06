Easter Everest: James Gerber to cycle over 10 hours to raise funds for the underprivileged

Triathlete James Gerber is back again with another herculean sporting challenge in the name of raising funds for underprivileged youth. Gerber, a 24-year-old career sportsman, previously took part in an Ironman (a long-distance triathlon race consisting of swimming, a bicycle ride and a marathon) to raise money for a student.

He aims to raise R1 million for Risima Mgiba to attend King Edward VII School for five years. Now he aims to cycle 10 to 12 hours on Saturday, April 8, to further this cause. Gerber has so far obtained the funds through the TAG Foundation, an organisation founded by his parents to assist those in need and through MatchKit crowdfunding. ‘’To help me ‘stand-out’ from the crowd, Mike Sharman (MatchKit’s co-founder) suggested I start a crowdfunding campaign. My goal was clear: to change just one child’s life by sponsoring his schooling through the TAG Foundation. An enormous task, no doubt, but I was determined. Matchkit gave me the platform to express myself,’’ said Gerber.

The upcoming event is set to take place at the King Edward VII School rugby festival, with the sports competitor joined by Dylan Curtis, a previous TAG Foundation recipient. ‘’We will be cycling 10 000 metres high on our stationary trainers on a platform called Zwift. We will be cycling at the festival so the public will be able to watch and donate money as well as learn more about the foundation and my campaign. The height of Everest is 8849 metres so we will be climbing that and some,’’ said Gerber. Curtis is said to have come up with the bold idea. ‘’He approached me and told me he had no cash to give, but wanted to help out and give back to the foundation who helped him through school. In all honesty, it meant a lot to me and there’s no one I would rather want to be cycling and suffering with in our over 12 hour challenge.’’

Gerber will be cycling 10 000 metres high on stationary trainers. Photo: Supplied Sport, according to Gerber, represents togetherness because it has the potential to bring people together, inspire, and create hope. He praised the team spirit, leadership abilities, and having a strong attitude that it also teaches individuals. ‘’Sport makes me feel alive and gives me a purpose each morning to wake up and be better. Whether it’s by doing my own training, or by watching it on the TV.’’ Mgiba who is currently in grade 8 at the prestigious institution will also be present the whole day on ‘Easter Everest’, cheering Gerber on.

‘’I have been lucky enough to have some serious big donations from companies and individuals and my campaign would not be possible without everyone who has helped me. Whether the donation was a huge or tiny. At the end of the day it all adds up and makes a difference,’’ said the triathlete. His training has remained consistent throughout the last three months. He claimed that when he gives himself tasks like this, it's more about the psychological preparation than physical. ‘’I know my body can handle the hours it’s just staying mentally focused and staying hydrated that I need to stay worry about,’’ he added.

Mgiba said he has been finding high school interesting and more advanced than primary. He characterised Gerber as a kind, compassionate and loving individual who does his best to assist others and refuses to give up no matter how difficult things may become. The pupil who is attending King Edward VII School, Risima Mgiba, and athlete James Gerber. Photo: Supplied The young man is passionate about rugby and wishes to play professionally one day. ‘’It brings a form of brotherhood between me and my teammates. This sport has brought me to this place that I am at now where I can showcase my talent and skills,’’ Mgiba said.