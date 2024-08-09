Empowering young women in construction: addressing unemployment in SA

By Mmathapelo Mojapelo South Africa faces a significant challenge with unemployment, particularly among young women lacking formal skills.

The construction and infrastructure development sector offers a promising solution, providing employment opportunities to lower-skilled and disadvantaged young women from local communities. The statistics are alarming: youth unemployment reached 43.8% for those aged 15 to 34 in the first quarter of 2024, highlighting the urgency of this issue. In many underdeveloped areas, households often depend on the income of a single individual, frequently a young woman.

This creates a precarious situation where the inability of one young woman to find a job can mean a family struggles to afford basic necessities such as food. This is a harsh reality experienced by many growing up in townships and rural villages. Moreover, the inability to secure employment prevents these young women from funding their own education or that of their younger siblings and children, perpetuating a cycle of poverty and lack of skills. This, in turn, hampers economic growth and development, as a significant portion of the population remains undereducated and unable to contribute effectively to the workforce.

This shortage of skilled workers poses serious challenges for industries needing roles like plumbers, electricians, carpenters, and surveyors, all requiring substantial training. Addressing Industry Challenges The solution lies in construction companies continuing to hire from local communities where their projects are based, with a focus on young, unemployed women. However, it's crucial that companies go beyond mere employment and invest in training these individuals to equip them with the necessary skills for the job at hand and for future employment opportunities. By training young women from disadvantaged backgrounds, we can tackle unemployment and build a skilled workforce that will sustain South Africa's infrastructure development for the long term.

For instance, a project in Kathu, Northern Cape, involved constructing roads, stormwater drainage, and a water and sewer network for around 5,100 homes. From the project's inception, young women workers from the local community were employed and trained, ultimately performing 72% of the work. Empowering Young Women Workers The aim is to empower these young women to either start their own small construction businesses or gain the skills needed for future career opportunities. However, job creation and upskilling are only initial steps. Education remains a critical concern, as only 9.8% of employed youth were graduates in the last quarter's employment statistics.

To truly empower young women from disadvantaged communities, education and skills development are essential. Platforms like Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, apprenticeships, and STEM education are particularly important. More companies need to collaborate with tertiary institutions to help workers obtain relevant qualifications, making them more marketable for future employment. Partnerships with these institutions can also lead to the creation of specialized training modules, ensuring that graduates are adequately prepared for the job market. The Role of the Private Sector Construction companies can play a pivotal role by providing young women with internships and mentorship opportunities, offering invaluable hands-on experience and exposure to real-world projects.

This allows young women to apply their theoretical knowledge practically and gives companies access to well-prepared, qualified workers upon graduation. By focusing on employment and upskilling of young women, the construction industry can make a meaningful impact on the lives of those most in need, reduce youth unemployment, and build a technically skilled workforce for the future. This investment in young women not only benefits the industry but also fosters economic growth and development across South Africa. In conclusion, the construction and infrastructure development sector holds immense potential to address the critical issue of youth unemployment, particularly among young women in South Africa.

By hiring locally and investing in skills training, construction companies can empower young women to become valuable contributors to the workforce, breaking the cycle of poverty and undereducation. Through partnerships with educational institutions and providing practical experience opportunities, the private sector can ensure these young women are well-prepared for their future careers. This concerted effort will not only uplift individual lives but also contribute to the broader economic growth and sustainability of South Africa.