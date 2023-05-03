South African energy expert, Ted Blom has died.
The family of Blom confirmed his passing in a social media post on Wednesday.
“It is with deep sadness and heart-ache that we inform family, friends, colleagues and the public of the passing of Ted Blom. As a man of honour, dignity and strong principles, he dedicated his life to both loving his family and the fight against corruption in South Africa. He was a great father filled with love for his wife and children, always providing and protecting,” the Facebook post stated.
“He always persevered through challenges, fighting cancer for a number of years. We wish to pay tribute to a man of numerous accolades, achievements and success, and passion for those around him. The family ask that all who knew Ted please either join in person, or virtually, through the live-streamed link. The service will commence at 11am at Rosebank Union Church, 40 St Andrews Rd, Hurlingham, Sandton, 2196 on May 13. We look forward to the celebration of our father’s life with those who loved and respected him.”
Blom was an avid commentator on the ongoing energy crisis in South Africa.
Eskom awaits document that could pave the way for higher stages of load shedding
Not only was 2022 the worst year of load shedding in SA history, but most was spent in Stage 4
Energy expert says a task team is needed to clear out the massive corruption at struggling Eskom and cut the bloated workforce by a third
The family invited everyone who knew Blom to join the live-streamed memorial service at 11am on Saturday.
BUSINESS REPORT