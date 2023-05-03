Energy expert Ted Blom has died

“It is with deep sadness and heart-ache that we inform family, friends, colleagues and the public of the passing of Ted Blom. As a man of honour, dignity and strong principles, he dedicated his life to both loving his family and the fight against corruption in South Africa. He was a great father filled with love for his wife and children, always providing and protecting,” the Facebook post stated.

“He always persevered through challenges, fighting cancer for a number of years. We wish to pay tribute to a man of numerous accolades, achievements and success, and passion for those around him. The family ask that all who knew Ted please either join in person, or virtually, through the live-streamed link. The service will commence at 11am at Rosebank Union Church, 40 St Andrews Rd, Hurlingham, Sandton, 2196 on May 13. We look forward to the celebration of our father’s life with those who loved and respected him.”

Blom was an avid commentator on the ongoing energy crisis in South Africa.