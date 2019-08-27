The Eskom pension and provident fund (EPPF) board on Tuesday announced the appointment of Linda Mateza as their new chief executive and principal officer. PHOTO: Supplied/EPPF

JOHANNESBURG - The Eskom pension and provident fund (EPPF) board on Tuesday announced the appointment of Linda Mateza as their new chief executive and principal officer. The EPPF board said Mateza will take up her position on September 1.

“The board of trustees has great faith and confidence in Mateza’s capability to lead the fund into the next era and on its journey to becoming the country’s most admired pension fund,” said EPPF board chair Mantuka Maisela.

Maisela said Mateza has worked as the head of investments and actuarial services at the government employee pension fund, among others, and is highly experienced in the areas of actuarial processes, strategy development and implementation, governance, risk management and leadership.

Mateza was previously employed by the EPPF as chief investment officer from 2010 to 2013. During her tenure, she proved to be a valuable asset within the investment management unit.

She holds several qualifications, including a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance and Economics, a Bachelor of Commerce Honours and a Master of Management (Finance and Management) through the University of the Witwatersrand.

Maisela said the board wishes Mateza all the best in her new role.

