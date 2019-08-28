Eris Property Group has been appointed Barend de Loor new as their Chief Executive Officer and he will assume his new role as of 1 September 2019. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN – Eris Property Group (Eris) has been appointed Barend de Loor new as their chief executive and he will assume his new role as of 1 September 2019. De Loor has more than 30 years of experience in the property industry.

The new CEO succeeds the long-standing CEO of 15 years, Warren Schultze. Schultze will continue with Eris in an executive position with a focus on various strategic initiatives within the Group.

De Loor began his tenure with Eris in 1996, formerly serving as development director and deputy CEO of the Group. He currently also serves as director of numerous property investment and development companies in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Ghana and Mauritius, giving him valuable insight into the workings and nuances of the rapidly-changing African property landscape.

De Loor expressed his gratitude to be afforded the opportunity to take the reins from Schultze. "Warren has been an exemplary leader of our business, as Chief Executive for 15 of his 30-year career, and I thank him for his immense contribution. He’s built Eris into an exceptional business and is deeply invested in our people and systems," said de Loor.

The property group's operation spans 10 African countries, and de Loor plans to leverage the Eris network, skill and capital for the next phase of growth to the benefit of the staff, shareholders and other stakeholders.

"I have been part and parcel of developing and implementing Eris’ business strategy over the last few years and we have a well-established and highly respected operation. Having said that, we are in a rapidly changing property and economic landscape that may need some adjustments in our strategy. This is where my immediate focus will be," said de Loor.

Schultze is confident in handing over the helm of the Eris Group to de Loor.

"Barend is exceptionally well qualified with a distinguished career in all aspects of property development and investment. I know Eris is in good hands with him at the fore and wish him the best as he takes up his new tenure," said Schultze.

Eris Property Group is owned (73.75 percent) by Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited (Momentum Metropolitan). The remaining (26.25 percent) is held by an Employee Trust and Management. Momentum Metropolitan is a South African based financial services group listed on the JSE.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE