



Phakamani Hadebe, Group Chief Executive for Eskom said, "Mr Nxumalo’s appointment strengthens Eskom’s executive structure and provides impetus to our technical plans of achieving operational efficiency. Generation is a critical portfolio within Eskom and we are happy that the successful candidate is from within Eskom’s ranks. We welcome the fact that he brings extensive experience, relevant qualifications in the power generation industry and has a good track record in his previous roles at Eskom".





Nxumalo holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration (MBA) and is a registered engineer with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA). He joined Eskom in 1996 as a senior technician. He has held roles of production manager and maintenance manager at Lethabo and Hendrina power stations and rose to become power station manager at Grootvlei and Matimba power stations and project manager at Kusile power station before being called to take up an acting position as Chief Executive Officer of Eskom Rotek Industries in 2017.





He began his career at Sasol and took a break from Eskom in 2016 to join ACWA Power Africa Holdings before returning to Eskom in 2017.





Hadebe thanked Andrew Etzinger who has been acting in the role for the past nine months.





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

Nxumalo has over 20 years’ experience in various positions in Eskom’s generation business.