CAPE TOWN - Eskom group treasurer Andre Pillay has resigned after close to two years in the post, the troubled power utility said on Monday. Pillay will leave at the end of August, after some eight years with the company. Pillay joined in 2011 in the post of senior manager for funding execution.

"Andre’s contribution to the successful execution of the Eskom treasury mandate has been immeasurable and we appreciate the role that he played in ensuring that Eskom’s funding plans were successfully executed year after year," the company said.

"Eskom thanks Andre for his passionate dedication and contribution towards managing Eskom’s liquidity through some of the most challenging times for the company and wish him the best in his future endeavours."

Eskom's chief financial officer Calib Cassim said Pillay was asked to stay on for another two months to ensure a smooth transition to his successor.

“We are cognisant of how critical the group treasurer role is for Eskom and have requested that Andre remain in the position for the next two months to ensure a seamless transition and business continuity through the handover process. Andre’s replacement will be announced in due course. We believe that treasury operations will continue with ease with the support of the current Treasury leadership”, said Cassim.

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe resigned in May, saying the demands of running Eskom had strained his health.

