Expert tips for surviving in a toxic workplace

Gugulethu Shinga Working in a toxic environment not only impacts your productivity and job satisfaction, in most cases it is also extremely detrimental to your health and mental well-being.

Signs that you’re in a toxic workplace could include you feeling constantly exhausted and unwell with little to no enthusiasm for your job, there’s a high staff turnover rate, and your career growth is stifled. Jennifer Herrity, a seasoned career services professional, provides tips to help you deal with this kind of workplace negativity: Find a support group

Whether or not you're in a toxic work environment, it's important to find a group of people who'll support you no matter the situation. Find a support group outside of work that you can turn to when tensions run high at work; an outlet to express your emotions and frustrations. Stay positive When you spend time around people with a negative mindset, it can negatively affect your mood. Remind yourself of what you do enjoy about your job and look for the good in as much as you can. Focusing on what you're grateful for ensures the negativity won't get you down.

Leave work issues at work Once your shift ends, leave your work issues at the office when you get home. While venting can help you feel better, try not to discuss anything work-related once you've entered your home. Taking your mind off work can help put you in a better mood. Avoid office gossip

While it's normal to want to interact with your colleagues, avoid gossip of any kind. If you constantly engage in this activity, it can promote toxicity in your workplace. Avoiding office gossip can keep you away from the negativity and helps you focus on your job. Take a break Throughout your workday, set aside time to step away from your desk. Taking a short break can give your brain time to rest. Whether you go for a walk, meditate or eat a healthy snack, leaving your work for a short period can elevate your mood and even improve your productivity when you return to work.

Know what you can control Realise that you can't control what people say to you or what they do - you can only control your own actions and reactions. Accepting this can help you let go of their negative behaviour while allowing you to focus on yourself. Surround yourself with positive co-workers