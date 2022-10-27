Five of the world’s richest black women

Black women are in the unique position of facing both sexism and racism, making it even harder to exist in the world, let alone to amass wealth. These five women, who come from vastly different backgrounds, are examples of how it can be done and have opened doors for others to come after them.

Oprah Winfrey Oprah Winfrey. File photo “The true meaning of courage is to be afraid and then, with your knees knocking and your heart racing, to step out anyway—even when that step makes sense to nobody but you. I know that’s not easy. But making a bold move is the only way to truly advance toward the grandest vision the universe has for you.” - Oprah Winfrey Estimated net worth: $3.5 billion (R62 873 440 000)

The legendary radio and tv host known for The Oprah Winfrey Show charted her own course and succeeded despite the racism and sexism she experienced. Winfrey excelled in school and was awarded a scholarship to study speech and performing arts at Tennessee State University. After she graduated, she hit the ground running and worked for local tv and radio stations.

Isabel Dos Santos Isabel Dos Santos. File photo “It's very difficult, I would imagine, to distinguish father and daughter. And maybe some of it comes as I'm doing my thing and my father being a very strong political African figure for so many years. Whatever he does is almost like some kind of cloud on top.” - Isabel Dos Santos Estimated net worth: $2 billion (R35 921 900 000)

Dos Santos is the eldest daughter of José Eduardo Dos Santos, the former president of Angola, who ruled the country from 1979 to 2017. She has shares in multiple companies in Angola and Portugal. Dos Santos is the subject of multiple investigations, with accusations of fraud and corruption.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty Rihanna. AP Photo/Steven Senne “I always believed that when you follow your heart or your gut, when you really follow the things that feel great to you, you can never lose because settling is the worst feeling in the world.” - Rihanna Estimated net worth $1.7 billion (R30 493 002 000)

Nine-time Grammy award winner Rihanna became a billionaire in 2021 following the success of her make-up line, Fenty Beauty and lingerie company Savage x Fenty. The Barbados-born superstar has shattered multiple music records and went on lucrative world tours that further helped in amassing wealth.

Ngina Kenyatta Ngina Kenyatta. File photo “Just see how they hurl insults. We will leave them alone if that is how they were taught growing up.” - Ngina Kenyatta Estimated net worth: $1.6 billion (R28 791 040 000)

She is the widow of the country's first president, Jomo Kenyatta, and is the mother of the country’s current president, Uhuru Kenyatta. Kenyatta’s wealth is the result of different income sources including hotel chains, plantations and ranches.

Folorunsho Alakija Folorunsho Alakija. Photo: Simphiwe Mbokazi “As you continue to struggle to make ends meet, somewhere, somehow, you will make it. Don't give up when things get tough. Just hang in there, stay focused and be patient. Failure is a tool to get to the promised land.” - Folorunsho Alakija Estimated net worth: $1 billion (R17 979 100 000)

Alakija is a Nigerian oil magnate. She is the vice chair of Famfa Oil, a Nigerian oil exploration business with a stake in the lucrative offshore asset Agbami Oilfield. Chevron and Petrobras are among Famfa Oil's partners. Alakija is also known for her philanthropy.