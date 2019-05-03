An oil rig is shown in this file photo.

JOHANNESBURG - The African Energy Chamber says it has appointed former BP and Equinor executive Sergio Pugliese as its president for Angola with effect from May 1. In a statement issued on Thursday, the chamber said Pugliese would support its partners in unlocking value in Angola’s multi-billion-dollar oil and gas market and also lead its efforts to support President João Lourenço's government in its drive to restructure and strengthen the sector.

Pugliese is a seasoned entrepreneur and Angolan oil executive with years of experience from working with international oil companies BP and Statoil.

He also founded and is the executive chairman of Angola-focused oil and gas services companies Motiva LDA and Amipa LDA, and Africa-focused investment company AIDAC.

“Sergio’s credentials, experience and knowledge of the oil and gas industry make him the ideal addition for the African Energy Chamber as we increase our footprint in every oil producing country,” said NJ Ayuk, CEO of Centurion Law Group and executive chairman at the chamber.

The African Energy Chamber works with governments and businesses to boost the growth of the African energy sector under international standard business practices.

- African News Agency (ANA)