Former Eskom senior project manager returns to manage Kusile









Avin Maharaj, a former Eskom project manager who left the state owned enterprise in 2017 will be returning to Eskom to takeover the management of the Kusile project. Photo: File DURBAN - Avin Maharaj, a former Eskom project manager who left the state-owned enterprise in 2017 will be returning to Eskom to takeover the management of the Kusile project according to Eyewitness News. Maharaj left Eskom in 2017 to work at an energy company in the Philippines. The project manager makes his way back to Eskom after they were unable to fill the position internally. Eskom's Dikatso Mothae said that Maharaj has the experience and has project management experience. "We believe he'll help us get Kusile to completion," said Mothae.

The appointment of Maharaj comes after former senior executives at Kusile were arrested by the Hawks.

The executives were arrested on charges of corruption and fraud. Last year Eskom announced that Kusile as well as Medupi were experiencing defects that would take two years to repair.

According to Maharaj's LinkedIn page, he has had 20 years of work experience at Eskom before leaving the company.

His last position before his departure was Executive Project Manager. He also held the following positions during his time at Eskom including Contracts Supervisor: Project Manager and the Project Manager: Contracts Manager as well Project Manager.

Before joining Maharaj was Maintenance Fitter at ISCOR, a Mechanical Technician at Dunlop Tyres SA and a Mechanical Engineering Lecturer at St Oswalds Technical College.

Some of Maharaj's qualifications include a Masters in Project Management from The University of Salford and qualifications The University of Texas at Austin and the Unisa Graduate School of Business Leadership.

