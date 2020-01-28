DURBAN - Avin Maharaj, a former Eskom project manager who left the state-owned enterprise in 2017 will be returning to Eskom to takeover the management of the Kusile project according to Eyewitness News.
Maharaj left Eskom in 2017 to work at an energy company in the Philippines.
The project manager makes his way back to Eskom after they were unable to fill the position internally.
Eskom's Dikatso Mothae said that Maharaj has the experience and has project management experience.
"We believe he'll help us get Kusile to completion," said Mothae.