JOHANNESBURG - After the launch of The Future Females Business School in 2018, Future Females announced on Thursday that applications for 2019 were now open. The Future Females Business School is a three-month virtual incubator, made up of 12 content modules, that cover all the components of growing one's own business.

"Success for us is seeing our members come out of the programme with a proven and profitable business," said Future Females & The Growth Academy co-founder Lauren Dallas, and we see the coaching, mentoring and peer-to-peer support structures that make up the programme as a key differentiator.”

The institution said it was suitable for anyone looking to learn about acquisition, customer conversion or automation.They said the Future Females incubator would provide participants with a step-by-step guide on how to achieve their goals, and at the end of the programme, members would walk away with all the essential knowledge they needed to grow their own business.

"The initiative, which exists to empower female intrapreneurs and entrepreneurs, has shown immense growth since its conception in August 2017, currently boasting a presence in 16 locations worldwide, and having run 600 events to an engaged community of over 12,000 members," it said.

The Future Females Business School incubator is expected to commenced on 6 March.

The Business School was founded after the need was discovered through the 2018 Future Females survey of over 20,000 female entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs, conducted in partnership with Startup Grind.

"Nearly 80% of respondents said they do not feel they have the support (in terms of education, mentorship or funding) they need to start or grow their businesses with confidence."

The School said the last cohort saw 44 female entrepreneurs from 11 countries progress through the Future Females Business.

Fifty five percent were yet to launch - either in the idea stage (42%) or just about to launch their venture (14%).

"The remaining 40% were already in business - some for less than a year (15%) and other having been in business for more than a year (30%) and seeking knowledge on how to scale. The success for these 44 entrepreneurs has been rapid and astounding. The feedback on the 2018 programme has been positive, with students highlighting the holistic syllabus, highly practical content and weekly coaching sessions as key standouts."

- African News Agency (ANA)