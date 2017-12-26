CAPE TOWN - The founder of Matoyana Business Solutions has launched The Small Business Handbook in isiZulu, now accessible to a wider audience.

The translation of author, Nokwazi Mzobe’s handbook is aimed at making knowledge more widely accessible.

“Our vision is to make business knowledge accessible so people can solve their own problems. Translating the Small Business Handbook into isiZulu is a starting point in achieving this”, says Mzobe.

The second publication of the handbook, titled: Umhlahlandlela Wamabhizinisi Amancane is the first book written by entrepreneur and author, Mzobe.

“Research shows that the number one barrier to comprehension for the majority of black South Africans is being taught in English. However, isiZulu is the mother tongue of over 22.7% of South Africans. There is a great need for business concepts to be packaged in African languages and this translation is the first of its kind”, says Mzobe.

In addition to this, Mzobe says that many South African businesses fail within their first year, as these entrepreneurs do not have the necessary skills and knowledge to run a successful business.

“Any resources that could improve their knowledge are usually not in their mother tongue, which makes it even more difficult to develop their skills”, adds Mzobe.

Sponsored by consumer goods brand, Procter and Gamble (P&G), Umhlahlandlela Wamabhizinisi Amancane has the basic information about launching and running a sustainable business.

Mzobe’s business, Matoyana Business Solutions, in partnership with P&G has also launched a P&G Leadership Academy.

READ: These are the do-or-die priorities for SME survival

The digital marketing and branding sections were compiled & co-written with a marketing specialist who requested to be a ghost writer. The legal sections, we employed Bongeka Tembe to assist us with the research, says Mzobe.

Available online via Matoyana’s online store and Snapplify, Umhlahlandlela Wamabhizinisi Amancane can be purchased for R295.

“The P&G Leadership Academy is a training programme for entrepreneurs developed by P&G in partnership with Matoyana Business Solutions, and delivered to small businesses by P&G leaders and entrepreneurship experts. The content of this training programme was compiled and refined into ‘The Small Business Handbook’, which we believe is a comprehensive resource for any entrepreneur. Now that it has been translated into isiZulu, we will be able to help even more small businesses thrive”, says CSI Associate Director for Sub-Saharan Africa at P&G, Khululiwe Mabaso.

Another partner for the launch of this book is Ethekwini Municipal Libraries.

“Ethekwini Municipal Libraries is pleased to be associated with ‘The Small Business Handbook’, especially as it is now available in an indigenous language. The book will be a great addition to the ‘business corners’ in our libraries. These ‘business corners’ address our country’s dire need for local economic development, by making business-related information and knowledge resources available for all citizens of eThekwini so that they can use these resources to either start or develop their businesses”, says Manager: Libraries & Heritage, eThekwini Municipal Libraries, Thobela Ngidi.

READ ALSO: OPINION: What MTBPS 2017 means for SMEs

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE