

The governement said the expo will also have sports activities, including daily aerobics, football and netball, with popular soccer clubs, Orlando Pirates and Sundowns among the teams set to interact with the youth.



"The Expo forms part of commemorating the 42nd anniversary of June 16 which coincides with the centenary of struggle stalwarts, former president Nelson Mandela and Mama Albertina Sisulu. The Youth Expo is part of the provincial government's commitment to respond to the development of young people in the province."



The Gauteng province will also host the National Youth Day celebrations on 16 June, where President Cyril Ramaphosa will address young people at the Orlando Stadium after participating in the Thuma Mina Walk from Morris Isaacson High School to the Hector Peterson Memorial.





The fourth Annual Youth, Jobs, Careers and Entrepreneurship Opportunities Expo will take place at the Nasrec Expo Centre from 9-17 June 2018 #GPYouthExpo #Tshepo1Million pic.twitter.com/NZvo8Hl5ah — GautengGov (@GautengProvince) June 6, 2018

The government said other services and activities that can be expected at the expo include registering for jobs and skills development via the Tshepo 1 Million Programme, exposure to the film industry and screening of Inxeba (The Wound) and Black Panther.



"Some of the dialogues to be hosted include Premier David Makhura and Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi." The government said other services and activities that can be expected at the expo include registering for jobs and skills development via the Tshepo 1 Million Programme, exposure to the film industry and screening of Inxeba (The Wound) and Black Panther."Some of the dialogues to be hosted include Premier David Makhura and Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi."





- African News Agency (ANA)