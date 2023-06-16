Give the youth an opportunity to shine – it can be so rewarding

By Dud Ndlovu For the past two years, I had the opportunity of being a part-time postgraduate student.

Anyone who has studied part-time will know the amount of discipline and persistence that is required to achieve this goal. While I have already been privileged to complete a management development programme through a Business School, this time around, I followed a conscious choice to study my long-term dream of obtaining a Master’s at a public higher learning institution – where the age group is predominantly young people. Interestingly, this decision was influenced by my recent experience of volunteering, where I had the opportunity to speak to young students about a topic related to my field of study.

It was harder than I thought, as these young minds were quick, sharp and witty. However, I recognised that these minds also had a lot to teach me and could enhance my own learning journey. While, inevitably, I became the oldest student in the class, I nevertheless forced myself to learn, and to engage as a person “young at heart”. And it paid off.

Even though our class was small, I was amazed by the sense of belonging. We all shared the same goal: to learn something new and become more knowledgeable. As Oscar Auliq-Ice said: “The biggest enemy to future success is arrogance, indifference, and the unwillingness to learn or unlearn.” Sure, there were times, when I felt slower in grasping newer concepts, but throughout my studies, I was reminded that we all had something valuable to contribute, ideas that were worthy of consideration and opinions that deserved to be heard. In fact, I found the overall experience incredibly rewarding.

So, this month, as I celebrate and recognise Youth Month in our country, I am reminded of the plethora of young students currently in higher learning, acquiring skills and transitioning into the workplace. We should take the time to understand these minds and embrace their ideas. To my mind, many of them have a lot to offer.

The depth of commitment required to complete one’s studies should be remembered by leaders; many sacrificed so many hours to pursue their dreams – and they deserve an opportunity. Of course, we need to find a balance between embracing the energy and ideas of young people and achieving commercial goals. However, I believe that we also need to be reminded of how we can move the needle and embrace these young minds. While the transition from campus to the office is vast, the realisation of how personal backgrounds and upbringing can shape our work ethic and relationship building – while understanding that learning is lifelong - is key to this balance.

After my experience, there is no doubt in my mind that the youth hold within them a wealth of potential, creativity and passion waiting to be unleashed on the world. Surely, as businesses and society, we need to understand ways in which to provide opportunities to allow them to shine and make a positive impact. And let’s not forget, when we invest in youth, we create a positive cycle of inspiration. When one young person achieves success, they become a role model for others, igniting a spark of motivation and aspiration in their peers. This ripple effect has the power to uplift communities and create a culture of achievement and excellence.