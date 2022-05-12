Google Africa announces over 30 000 developer scholarships for ambitious youth

Durban – Google Africa has announced 30 000 Android and Google Cloud training opportunities for aspiring and professional developers in Africa. The company has again partnered with Andela and Pluralsight for the fifth year in a row, in its continuing commitment to Africa’s developer ecosystem.

Developers who are selected for the programme will have access to carefully curated training content and hands-on learning experiences. “They will also access a pan-African network of peer learning groups and community mentors, who will guide them on their learning journey,” said Google. According to the 2021 Africa Developer Report by Google and Accenture, opportunities for software developers in Africa are at an all-time high, driven by the booming start-up ecosystem and global demand.

The report also looked at ways that technology companies can accelerate access to these opportunities through education and training programmes that improve job readiness. Mampho Moneatse, a software developer based in Johannesburg who recently graduated from the programme, said she heard about it on social media and applied. When she got accepted, she said she got excited at the opportunity to showcase her skills.

“I became more efficient in my daily work; I am now able to resolve things on my own that I could not before. The scholarship empowered me and showed me that I could be a world-class developer,” said Moneatse. To participate in the Google Africa Developer Scholarship programme, you must be at least 18 and a resident of a country in Africa. You can apply here.

