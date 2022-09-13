Great paid internships you can apply for in Gauteng today

With spring comes hope and renewal. You can chase your dreams by applying for an internship today! If you’re looking for ones in Gauteng, you have come to the perfect place.
Sasol internship for people with disabilities
Location: Sandton
Duration: 12 months
Requirements:
Grade 12
Post matric qualification will be an advantage.
Declaration of disability – to be uploaded with the application.
Application deadline: September 21, 2022
Apply here
Digital marketing internship
Company: RadicalX
Location: Johannesburg
This company has over 10,000+ university students and early career professionals from more than 125 countries. They gain tech industry experience by collaborating with global teams.
Apply here
Accounting internship
Company: Clyde&Co
Location: Johannesburg
Requirements:
BCom in financial accounting.
You must be a fast learner and have interpersonal skills.
Apply here
Data analyst internship
Location: Fourways
NQF Level 7 qualification in BSC Degree/Aeronatical Degree/Statistic/Geospatial/Environmental science or any related degree.
Driver’s license (Code 08).
You must be able to speak Afrikaans.
Apply here
ICT technical support internship
Company: Engineering Council of South Africa
Location: Gauteng
Requirements:
Diploma or degree in computer science, information technology, or management information systems.
Familiar with installation of software, troubleshooting of hardware/laptops, printers, Microsoft 365, Teams and OneDrive.
Basic understanding of cyber-security and cloud computing
Basic understanding of software development, programming or data analytics concepts.
Apply here
Finance internships
Company: Expert
Location: Wynberg and Sandton
Stipend: R8 000 - R10 000
Finance Internship available within the internal auditing division (1).
Finance Internships available within the systems and learning division (x3).
Requirements:
Minimum NQF6 diploma in accounting or financial management.
Reliable transport.
Apply here
Investment banking internships
Company: Citi
Requirements:
Studies in Finance, Accounting, Economics, Mathematics, Actuarial Science, Engineering subjects are beneficial but not essential.
A strong academic record at both Matric and university level.
You must have knowledge of corporate finance and financial Markets.
You must have relevant experience from previous internship(s).
Apply here
Forensics internship
Company: Deloitte
Location: Midrand
Available internships:
BSc or BCom accounting.
BCom information systems / information technology
BCom LLB, Law
BCom financial management
Requirements:
Relevant qualifications.
Apply here
