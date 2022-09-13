Great paid internships you can apply for in Gauteng today

With spring comes hope and renewal. You can chase your dreams by applying for an internship today! If you’re looking for ones in Gauteng, you have come to the perfect place. Sasol internship for people with disabilities

Location: Sandton Duration: 12 months Requirements:

Grade 12 Post matric qualification will be an advantage. Declaration of disability – to be uploaded with the application.

Application deadline: September 21, 2022 Apply here

Digital marketing internship Company: RadicalX Location: Johannesburg

This company has over 10,000+ university students and early career professionals from more than 125 countries. They gain tech industry experience by collaborating with global teams. Apply here

Accounting internship Company: Clyde&Co Location: Johannesburg

Requirements: BCom in financial accounting. You must be a fast learner and have interpersonal skills.

Apply here Data analyst internship

Location: Fourways NQF Level 7 qualification in BSC Degree/Aeronatical Degree/Statistic/Geospatial/Environmental science or any related degree. Driver’s license (Code 08).

You must be able to speak Afrikaans. Apply here

ICT technical support internship Company: Engineering Council of South Africa Location: Gauteng

Requirements: Diploma or degree in computer science, information technology, or management information systems. Familiar with installation of software, troubleshooting of hardware/laptops, printers, Microsoft 365, Teams and OneDrive.

Basic understanding of cyber-security and cloud computing Basic understanding of software development, programming or data analytics concepts. Apply here

Finance internships Company: Expert

Location: Wynberg and Sandton Stipend: R8 000 - R10 000 Finance Internship available within the internal auditing division (1).

Finance Internships available within the systems and learning division (x3). Requirements: Minimum NQF6 diploma in accounting or financial management.

Reliable transport. Apply here

Investment banking internships Company: Citi Requirements:

Studies in Finance, Accounting, Economics, Mathematics, Actuarial Science, Engineering subjects are beneficial but not essential. A strong academic record at both Matric and university level. You must have knowledge of corporate finance and financial Markets.

You must have relevant experience from previous internship(s). Apply here

Forensics internship Company: Deloitte Location: Midrand

Available internships: BSc or BCom accounting. BCom information systems / information technology

BCom LLB, Law BCom financial management Requirements:

Relevant qualifications. Apply here