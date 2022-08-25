Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, August 25, 2022

Great paid internships you can apply for in Gauteng today

Make your dreams come true today. Picture: Pixabay

Published 13m ago

Share

Durban - Gauteng is an excellent place to begin your career with an internship. With some of the country’s largest corporations, the province provides numerous opportunities.

Here are great paid internships you can apply for today:

Marketing and activations internship

Company: Smollan

Location: Johannesburg

Requirements:

Three-year degree or diploma in the above-mentioned field.

Zero to one year experience and/or two years of retail sales experience.

Must have a valid driver’s licence and own vehicle.

Good understanding of FMCG (Fast-moving consumer goods).

Apply here

Payroll internship (x2)

Location: Sunninghill

Stipend: R5 000 a month

Duration: 12 months

Requirements:

Relevant certificate.

One year experience in payroll.

Application deadline: August 8, 2022

Apply here

Social science internship

Location: Johannesburg

Requirements:

Master’s degree in social science.

Have solid/strong ethics and values.

Have a valid driver’s licence and own reliable transport.

SRK Consulting has adopted a mandatory vaccine policy.

Learning and development internship

Location: Johannesburg

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in HR or industrial psychology.

Basic understanding of general learning and development processes and practices.

Knowledge of SETA and BEE requirements.

Apply here

Sales graduate internship

Company: Smith & Nephew

Location: Johannesburg

Requirements:

Degree in Health Sciences.

Clear criminal and ITC records.

Own reliable vehicle and valid driver’s license.

Apply here

Y.E.S programme internships

Company: Proconics

Locations: Johannesburg and Vanderbijlpark

Available internships:

BSc in electrical and electronic engineering. (x2)

Diploma in health and safety. (x3)

Certified associate project management or equivalent.

BSc chemical engineering.

Apply here

IOL Business

