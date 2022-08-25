Great paid internships you can apply for in Gauteng today

Durban - Gauteng is an excellent place to begin your career with an internship. With some of the country’s largest corporations, the province provides numerous opportunities.
Here are great paid internships you can apply for today:
Marketing and activations internship
Company: Smollan
Location: Johannesburg
Requirements:
Three-year degree or diploma in the above-mentioned field.
Zero to one year experience and/or two years of retail sales experience.
Must have a valid driver’s licence and own vehicle.
Good understanding of FMCG (Fast-moving consumer goods).
Apply here
Payroll internship (x2)
Location: Sunninghill
Stipend: R5 000 a month
Duration: 12 months
Requirements:
Relevant certificate.
One year experience in payroll.
Application deadline: August 8, 2022
Apply here
Social science internship
Location: Johannesburg
Requirements:
Master’s degree in social science.
Have solid/strong ethics and values.
Have a valid driver’s licence and own reliable transport.
SRK Consulting has adopted a mandatory vaccine policy.
Learning and development internship
Location: Johannesburg
Requirements:
Bachelor’s degree in HR or industrial psychology.
Basic understanding of general learning and development processes and practices.
Knowledge of SETA and BEE requirements.
Apply here
Sales graduate internship
Company: Smith & Nephew
Location: Johannesburg
Requirements:
Degree in Health Sciences.
Clear criminal and ITC records.
Own reliable vehicle and valid driver’s license.
Apply here
Y.E.S programme internships
Company: Proconics
Locations: Johannesburg and Vanderbijlpark
Available internships:
BSc in electrical and electronic engineering. (x2)
Diploma in health and safety. (x3)
Certified associate project management or equivalent.
BSc chemical engineering.
Apply here
IOL Business