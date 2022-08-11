Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Great paid internships you can apply for in KZN today

Shot of a study group working through their text books together

Published 1h ago

Share

Through internships, you can use your skills and perfect them in a supportive and encouraging environment. It’s time to roll up your sleeves and get to work.

Here are internships you can apply for in KZN today:

Training and Resources in Early Development (TREE) internship (x3)

Location: Durban North

Stipend: R6 500

Duration: 24 months

Requirements:

Degree in marketing, education, or finance.

A driver’s license will be an added advantage.

Apply here

Rio Tinto (x5)

Location: Richards Bay

Duration: 12 months

There are internships available in the following fields:

Engineering, supply chain and logistics, human resources, communication and stakeholder relations.

Please have the relevant qualifications in the above fields.

Apply here

Mr Price internships (x2)

Location: Durban

Trainee Planner interns must have a completed degree/ diploma in any of the following:

• Finance

• Supply Chain and Logistics

• Retail Business Management

• Economics

• Business Science

• Statistics

Trainee buyer interns must have a completed degree/ diploma in any of the following:

• Interior or fashion design

• Textile design,

• Clothing management,

• Consumer science

Apply here

Marketing internships

Company: Assa Abloy

Location: Durban

Requirements:

A degree in marketing, communication, public relations or related field. You can also be currently enrolled in a related degree.

Knowledge of B2B marketing would be advantageous.

Understanding of Google Analytics, Google Ads and LinkedIn campaigns would be advantageous.

Experience in Adobe Creative Suite would also be beneficial.

Application deadline: August 17, 2022

Apply here

IT Service Desk Internships

Company: Lancet Laboratories

Location: Durban

Requirements:

IT Certificate or studying towards an IT Qualification.

1-2 years of relevant experience.

Apply here

Grant accountant internship

Company: Wits Health Consortium

Location: Durban

Requirements:

BCom in Accounting.

Apply here

IOL Business

