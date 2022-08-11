Great paid internships you can apply for in KZN today

Through internships, you can use your skills and perfect them in a supportive and encouraging environment. It’s time to roll up your sleeves and get to work.
Here are internships you can apply for in KZN today:
Training and Resources in Early Development (TREE) internship (x3)
Location: Durban North
Stipend: R6 500
Duration: 24 months
Requirements:
Degree in marketing, education, or finance.
A driver’s license will be an added advantage.
Apply here
Rio Tinto (x5)
Location: Richards Bay
Duration: 12 months
There are internships available in the following fields:
Engineering, supply chain and logistics, human resources, communication and stakeholder relations.
Please have the relevant qualifications in the above fields.
Apply here
Mr Price internships (x2)
Location: Durban
Trainee Planner interns must have a completed degree/ diploma in any of the following:
• Finance
• Supply Chain and Logistics
• Retail Business Management
• Economics
• Business Science
• Statistics
Trainee buyer interns must have a completed degree/ diploma in any of the following:
• Interior or fashion design
• Textile design,
• Clothing management,
• Consumer science
Apply here
Marketing internships
Company: Assa Abloy
Location: Durban
Requirements:
A degree in marketing, communication, public relations or related field. You can also be currently enrolled in a related degree.
Knowledge of B2B marketing would be advantageous.
Understanding of Google Analytics, Google Ads and LinkedIn campaigns would be advantageous.
Experience in Adobe Creative Suite would also be beneficial.
Application deadline: August 17, 2022
Apply here
IT Service Desk Internships
Company: Lancet Laboratories
Location: Durban
Requirements:
IT Certificate or studying towards an IT Qualification.
1-2 years of relevant experience.
Apply here
Grant accountant internship
Company: Wits Health Consortium
Location: Durban
Requirements:
BCom in Accounting.
Apply here
IOL Business