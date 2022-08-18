Everybody has to begin somewhere, and for your profession, an internship is a fantastic place to do it.
You can apply the abilities you acquired in higher education through an internship.
You will learn a ton of skills that will benefit you in the long term, while flanked by your superiors, seniors, and co-workers.
Here are great paid internships you can apply for in the Western Cape:
Sales development internship
Company: Teach Me 2
Location: Gardens
Requirements:
You must have very strong administrative skills; be an excellent multi-tasker; organised and efficient; with great verbal and written communication skills; and be a good collaborator.
Apply here
Marketing internship
Company: Vital Health Food
Location: Northern Suburbs
Requirements:
National Diploma in Marketing.
Application deadline: August 22, 2022
Apply here
Data science internship
Company: Sisekelo
Location: Cape Town
Stipend: R4 000 - R5 000 a month
Requirements:
Qualification in networking and software development.
You must be an African male/female residing in Cape Town.
Apply here
Research internships
Company: Afriforesight
Location: Cape Town
Duration: six months
Requirements:
You must be a full or part-time student at a recognised research university.
You must have a passion for business, the economic environment and have a good understanding of the unfolding of geopolitical events.
Previous admin experience would be beneficial.
Apply here
IT support internship
Location: Western Cape
Requirements:
Diploma in IT with LINUX + / LPIC and CCNA.
Technical qualification, A+, N+, MCSE.
You must have a valid driver’s licence and your own reliable transport.
Apply here
Vehicle sales internship
Location: Northern Suburbs
Stipend: R4 000
Requirements:
Bilingual (English and Afrikaans), a valid driver’s licence, and a clear criminal record.
A tertiary degree will be beneficial.
Apply here
HR internship
Company: Promeal
Location: Cape Town
Duration: 12 months
Requirements:
National Diploma in HR Management.
Apply here
