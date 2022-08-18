Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Great paid internships you can apply for in the Western Cape

One of these internships could be ideal for you. Picture: Pixabay

Published 41m ago

Everybody has to begin somewhere, and for your profession, an internship is a fantastic place to do it.

You can apply the abilities you acquired in higher education through an internship.

You will learn a ton of skills that will benefit you in the long term, while flanked by your superiors, seniors, and co-workers.

Here are great paid internships you can apply for in the Western Cape:

Sales development internship

Company: Teach Me 2

Location: Gardens

Requirements:

You must have very strong administrative skills; be an excellent multi-tasker; organised and efficient; with great verbal and written communication skills; and be a good collaborator.

Apply here

Marketing internship

Company: Vital Health Food

Location: Northern Suburbs

Requirements:

National Diploma in Marketing.

Application deadline: August 22, 2022

Apply here

Data science internship

Company: Sisekelo

Location: Cape Town

Stipend: R4 000 - R5 000 a month

Requirements:

Qualification in networking and software development.

You must be an African male/female residing in Cape Town.

Apply here

Research internships

Company: Afriforesight

Location: Cape Town

Duration: six months

Requirements:

You must be a full or part-time student at a recognised research university.

You must have a passion for business, the economic environment and have a good understanding of the unfolding of geopolitical events.

Previous admin experience would be beneficial.

Apply here

IT support internship

Location: Western Cape

Requirements:

Diploma in IT with LINUX + / LPIC and CCNA.

Technical qualification, A+, N+, MCSE.

You must have a valid driver’s licence and your own reliable transport.

Apply here

Vehicle sales internship

Location: Northern Suburbs

Stipend: R4 000

Requirements:

Bilingual (English and Afrikaans), a valid driver’s licence, and a clear criminal record.

A tertiary degree will be beneficial.

Apply here

HR internship

Company: Promeal

Location: Cape Town

Duration: 12 months

Requirements:

National Diploma in HR Management.

Apply here

IOL Business

CareersJobsInternshipsHigher EducationScienceTechnologyTech

Xolile Mtembu