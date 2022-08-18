Everybody has to begin somewhere, and for your profession, an internship is a fantastic place to do it. You can apply the abilities you acquired in higher education through an internship.

You will learn a ton of skills that will benefit you in the long term, while flanked by your superiors, seniors, and co-workers. Here are great paid internships you can apply for in the Western Cape: Sales development internship

Company: Teach Me 2 Location: Gardens Requirements:

You must have very strong administrative skills; be an excellent multi-tasker; organised and efficient; with great verbal and written communication skills; and be a good collaborator. Apply here

Marketing internship Company: Vital Health Food Location: Northern Suburbs

Requirements: National Diploma in Marketing. Application deadline: August 22, 2022

Apply here Data science internship

Company: Sisekelo Location: Cape Town Stipend: R4 000 - R5 000 a month

Requirements: Qualification in networking and software development. You must be an African male/female residing in Cape Town.

Apply here Research internships

Company: Afriforesight Location: Cape Town Duration: six months

Requirements: You must be a full or part-time student at a recognised research university. You must have a passion for business, the economic environment and have a good understanding of the unfolding of geopolitical events.

Previous admin experience would be beneficial. Apply here

IT support internship Location: Western Cape Requirements:

Diploma in IT with LINUX + / LPIC and CCNA. Technical qualification, A+, N+, MCSE. You must have a valid driver’s licence and your own reliable transport.

Apply here Vehicle sales internship

Location: Northern Suburbs Stipend: R4 000 Requirements:

Bilingual (English and Afrikaans), a valid driver’s licence, and a clear criminal record. A tertiary degree will be beneficial. Apply here

HR internship Company: Promeal

Location: Cape Town Duration: 12 months Requirements:

National Diploma in HR Management. Apply here