Grindrod Bank appoints new chairperson to the Board
DURBAN - The specialist investment bank, Grindrod Bank, has appointed Tyrone Soondarjee as its Chairperson and Zola Malinga as Lead Independent Director.
Both Soondarjee and Malinga are current independent non-executive directors for the bank.
The appointment of Soondarjee’s follows the recent resignation of Amanda Dambuza as the Chairperson of the board in July 2020.
Soondarjee has over 30 years’ experience within the corporate sector, holding a wide range of Senior Executive roles in the Financial Services, Telecoms & Professional Services industries. He brings not only a wealth of experience in the financial services industry, but a passion for growing businesses and empowering SMEs.
In addition to being a Chartered Accountant, Soondarjee has a BCompt Honours/CTA. He is a firm believer in collaboration in order to make a meaningful impact towards the economic transformation of ordinary South Africans. He is also currently serving as an Independent Audit Committee member of National Empowerment Fund.
Malinga, a Chartered Accountant, is the co-founder and executive director of Jade Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd, a 100 percent women-owned investment company. Prior to starting Jade Capital, she spent over 10 years as an investment banker in the financial services sector.
The professional experience of Malinga is quite diverse including investment banking; property and equity finance; audit and financial management; investment management; corporate governance; and stakeholder management.
Grindrod Bank congratulates Soondarjee and Malinga on their new appointments and the board looks forward to their continued valuable perspectives and contributions.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE