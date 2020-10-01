Grindrod Bank appoints new chairperson to the Board

DURBAN - The specialist investment bank, Grindrod Bank, has appointed Tyrone Soondarjee as its Chairperson and Zola Malinga as Lead Independent Director.

Both Soondarjee and Malinga are current independent non-executive directors for the bank.

The appointment of Soondarjee’s follows the recent resignation of Amanda Dambuza as the Chairperson of the board in July 2020.

Soondarjee has over 30 years’ experience within the corporate sector, holding a wide range of Senior Executive roles in the Financial Services, Telecoms & Professional Services industries. He brings not only a wealth of experience in the financial services industry, but a passion for growing businesses and empowering SMEs.

In addition to being a Chartered Accountant, Soondarjee has a BCompt Honours/CTA. He is a firm believer in collaboration in order to make a meaningful impact towards the economic transformation of ordinary South Africans. He is also currently serving as an Independent Audit Committee member of National Empowerment Fund.