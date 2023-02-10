Here are some of the perks Mapisa-Nqakula enjoys as Speaker of the National Assembly

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been the Speaker of the National Assembly of South Africa since August 19, 2019. During yesterday’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), Mapisa-Nqakula called in armed security service officers after EFF members attempted to charge towards where president Cyril Ramaphosa was seated.

As the Speaker, she has the power to do this and much more. The Speaker of the National Assembly can be elected and removed from office according to Section 52 of the Constitution. Here are some of the other perks that come with her position: Huge salary

The 66-year-old is raking in a relatively huge salary. As suggested by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers, the president gazetted a 3% raise in the salaries of National Assembly personnel in 2022. So, Mapisa-Nqakula reportedly took home R2 910 234 in the previous year.

She could temporarily be the president of SA The Constitution says in the event the president is not available, the National Assembly's Speaker must take over as president until the other members of the National Assembly are chosen. Enact new laws

Mapisa-Nqakula has the power to enact laws on behalf of the nation, including changing the Constitution, signing treaties and bilateral agreements, and approving international instruments pertaining to human rights. However, she must make sure these procedures adhere to the Constitution in her capacity as head of the House. Ensuring the smooth running of the parliament

She can enforce rules such as what points a member may make. As she said in the Sona on Thursday, ‘’We must maintain the decorum of the house.’’ The Sspeaker invoked this power when she expelled African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyolwethu Zungula, who allegedly said that Ramaphosa was ‘’illegitimate.’’ Hosts international delegates

Additionally, the Speaker welcomes foreign delegations to the South African Parliament. In both bilateral and multinational interactions, she represents Parliament. As a necessary result, the current Speaker belongs to the following organisations: – Pan African Parliament (PAP) – International Board for Information and Communication Technology

– Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC-PF) – Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) – Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA)