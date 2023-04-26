Independent Online
Independent Online | Business Report
Independent Online

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Here are the most in-demand jobs in each province

Employment activity grew by 2% year-on-year between March 2022 and March 2023. Picture: Pexels

Published 13m ago

Employment activity grew by 2% year-on-year between March 2022 and March 2023, while recruitment activity has grown by 7% in the last month.

This is according to the most recent CareerJunction “Employment Insights“ report, which provides an examination of supply and demand patterns in the online job market to reflect labour trends in South Africa.

Here are the most in-demand jobs by province:

Gauteng

‘’Gauteng is the province with the highest economic activity ... The region tends to offer the highest and most attractive salaries across various sectors in South Africa,’’ said CareerJunction in the report.

Most in-demand sectorsMost in-demand roles
Business and management (16%)Middle/department management and senior management
Finance (16%)Financial/project management, bookkeeping and accounts payable/receivable
Information technology (16%)Software development, systems/network administration and data analysis/data warehousing

KwaZulu-Natal

The employment portal highlighted that KZN is the country’s second-largest economy, with commerce, manufacturing, logistics, and business services among its most important economic sectors.

‘’Two major ports are located on the coast of KZN, which greatly support the province’s GDP contribution.’’

Most in-demand sectorsMost in-demand roles
Sales (10%)Representative/sales consulting, account management and retail
Finance (16%)Financial/project accounting, bookkeeping, accounts payable/receivable, purchasing and procurement
Business and management (15%)Middle/department management and senior management, team leader and supervisor

Western Cape

Most in-demand sectorsMost in-demand roles
Business and management (15%)Middle/department management and senior management, team leader and supervisor
Information technology (17%)Software development, systems/network administration, business analysis and data analysis/data warehousing
Finance (18%)Financial/project accounting, bookkeeping and accounts payable/receivable

Eastern Cape

‘’In the Eastern Cape, the agriculture and manufacturing sectors represent most of the province’s economic activity,’’ said CareerJunction.

Most in-demand sectorsMost in-demand roles
Information technology (11%)Software development and systems/network administration
Finance (13%)Financial/project accounting and bookkeeping
Business and management (17%)Middle/department management and senior management, team leader and supervisor

Mpumalanga

According to reports, power generation has a significant influence on the province’s economic landscape.

Most in-demand sectorsMost in-demand roles
Sales (11%)Representative/sales consulting
Admin, office and support (12%)Admin clerk, teller/cashier and human resources
Business and management (17%)Middle/department management and senior management, team leader and supervisor

Limpopo

According to CareerJunction, mining and agriculture are two key industry sectors in Limpopo’s economy, with the province’s main economic hubs being Polokwane, Lephalale, and Mokopane.

Most in-demand sectorsMost in-demand roles
Building and construction (11%)Building project management
Admin, office and support (12%)Teller/cashier, admin clerk, wealth and safety and environment
Business and management (19%)Middle/department management and senior management, team leader and supervisor

North West

Most in-demand sectorsMost in-demand roles
Sales (9%)Representative/sales consulting
Finance (10%)Financial/project accounting
Business and management (17%)Middle/department management and senior management, team leader and supervisor

Free State

‘’Agriculture, mining and manufacturing are the main industry players in the Free State,’’ said the jobs portal.

Most in-demand sectorsMost in-demand roles
Finance (11%)Financial/project accounting
Sales (12%)Representative/sales consulting
Business and management (18%)Middle/department management and senior management

Northern Cape

The province is well-known for its diamond, metal ore, and manganese mining.

Most in-demand sectorsMost in-demand roles
Building and Construction (9%)Building project management
Admin, office and support (11%)Admin clerk
Business and management (18%)Middle/department management and senior management

IOL Business

Xolile Mtembu
