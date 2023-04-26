Here are the most in-demand jobs in each province

Employment activity grew by 2% year-on-year between March 2022 and March 2023, while recruitment activity has grown by 7% in the last month.
This is according to the most recent CareerJunction “Employment Insights“ report, which provides an examination of supply and demand patterns in the online job market to reflect labour trends in South Africa.
Here are the most in-demand jobs by province:
Gauteng
‘’Gauteng is the province with the highest economic activity ... The region tends to offer the highest and most attractive salaries across various sectors in South Africa,’’ said CareerJunction in the report.
|Most in-demand sectors
|Most in-demand roles
|Business and management (16%)
|Middle/department management and senior management
|Finance (16%)
|Financial/project management, bookkeeping and accounts payable/receivable
|Information technology (16%)
|Software development, systems/network administration and data analysis/data warehousing
KwaZulu-Natal
The employment portal highlighted that KZN is the country’s second-largest economy, with commerce, manufacturing, logistics, and business services among its most important economic sectors.
‘’Two major ports are located on the coast of KZN, which greatly support the province’s GDP contribution.’’
|Most in-demand sectors
|Most in-demand roles
|Sales (10%)
|Representative/sales consulting, account management and retail
|Finance (16%)
|Financial/project accounting, bookkeeping, accounts payable/receivable, purchasing and procurement
|Business and management (15%)
|Middle/department management and senior management, team leader and supervisor
Western Cape
|Most in-demand sectors
|Most in-demand roles
|Business and management (15%)
|Middle/department management and senior management, team leader and supervisor
|Information technology (17%)
|Software development, systems/network administration, business analysis and data analysis/data warehousing
|Finance (18%)
|Financial/project accounting, bookkeeping and accounts payable/receivable
Eastern Cape
‘’In the Eastern Cape, the agriculture and manufacturing sectors represent most of the province’s economic activity,’’ said CareerJunction.
|Most in-demand sectors
|Most in-demand roles
|Information technology (11%)
|Software development and systems/network administration
|Finance (13%)
|Financial/project accounting and bookkeeping
|Business and management (17%)
|Middle/department management and senior management, team leader and supervisor
Mpumalanga
According to reports, power generation has a significant influence on the province’s economic landscape.
|Most in-demand sectors
|Most in-demand roles
|Sales (11%)
|Representative/sales consulting
|Admin, office and support (12%)
|Admin clerk, teller/cashier and human resources
|Business and management (17%)
|Middle/department management and senior management, team leader and supervisor
Limpopo
According to CareerJunction, mining and agriculture are two key industry sectors in Limpopo’s economy, with the province’s main economic hubs being Polokwane, Lephalale, and Mokopane.
|Most in-demand sectors
|Most in-demand roles
|Building and construction (11%)
|Building project management
|Admin, office and support (12%)
|Teller/cashier, admin clerk, wealth and safety and environment
|Business and management (19%)
|Middle/department management and senior management, team leader and supervisor
North West
|Most in-demand sectors
|Most in-demand roles
|Sales (9%)
|Representative/sales consulting
|Finance (10%)
|Financial/project accounting
|Business and management (17%)
|Middle/department management and senior management, team leader and supervisor
Free State
‘’Agriculture, mining and manufacturing are the main industry players in the Free State,’’ said the jobs portal.
|Most in-demand sectors
|Most in-demand roles
|Finance (11%)
|Financial/project accounting
|Sales (12%)
|Representative/sales consulting
|Business and management (18%)
|Middle/department management and senior management
Northern Cape
The province is well-known for its diamond, metal ore, and manganese mining.
|Most in-demand sectors
|Most in-demand roles
|Building and Construction (9%)
|Building project management
|Admin, office and support (11%)
|Admin clerk
|Business and management (18%)
|Middle/department management and senior management
IOL Business