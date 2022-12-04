‘Here is how I made my own e-hailing app at 21’

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student Owen Lekala is a maverick in his own right. The 21-year-old software development trainee gave up meals and other necessities to pursue his dream of starting his own e-hailing company, Hike.

Lekala was raised in a small town outside of Witbank, Mpumalanga, and despite his underprivileged background, his family fully supported him, and he ended up excelling in school. The young man describes himself as having an entrepreneurial spirit. In 2020, he began by saving his Nsfas allowance to buy a printer and printed documents for other students. “I made a bit of money there and funded other ideas which, unfortunately, failed. But this did not dissuade me, and I pushed forward,” said Lekala.

In 2021, he saved over R7 000 from the financial aid scheme over several months. This was not an easy feat, as he had to make some sacrifices. He cut down on his groceries and only bought the basics to save as much money as he could. “Most of my friends laughed when they saw the type of food I was buying. My room mate and I would each put forth R500 and would go to the shops. We subsisted on eggs, maize meal and other cheap student foods.” He proceeded to conduct research and utilise YouTube to learn more about programming languages and eventually developed the app, which launched in November last year.

What sets Hike apart from the competition is that they don’t charge a commission, according to the IT enthusiast. “I created Hike because I saw the need for an e-hailing app that is affordable for people. When I would request, I would hear about the drivers complaining about the commission, and students as well would criticise the expensive rides that the companies offered. “So, I sought to make something that would be affordable for both users and drivers,” he said.

The app is currently only available in Gauteng, and Lekala aims to succeed in the province before expanding to the rest of SA and the neighbouring countries. On its website, Hike says it currently has over 101 drivers with over 19 525 app installations. Safety is a priority, according to the founder. Drivers are required to have the following before being accepted:

A roadworthy vehicle ( 2012 - 2022 Models) Valid ID/passport Valid driver’s license with PDP (Professional Driving Permit)

Proof of residence Vehicle pictures Proof of bank account letter

Vehicle License Disc The app also has live trip monitoring, an SOS emergency button, a panic button and the ability to share ride details. Lekala regards Space X and Twitter chief executive Elon Musk as a huge inspiration.