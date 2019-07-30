Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced President Ntuli as the Managing Director for HPE South Africa, effective August 1st, 2019.



Ntuli joins the company from Dimension Data MEA where he held the position of Regional Executive Sales, South East Africa and was responsible for driving the Dimension Data GTM sales and execution strategy across their brands of companies including Britehouse, Advanced Infrastructure and Dimension Data System Integration.





The new Managing Director is no stranger to HPE, as he spent more than 6 years at the company prior to joining Dimension Data, leading the HPE (then HP) Servers’ Business Unit and in various sales manager roles.





Ntuli has over 18 years of experience in IT and brings with him a wealth of expertise covering general management and leadership, solving complex customer situations through consulting led engagements, local industry knowledge, finance and auditing expertise and an understanding of commercial value proposition and much more!





As Managing Director and Sales Office Lead for HPE South Africa, Ntuli will be responsible for overseeing a broad hardware, software and services portfolio, driving further growth and maintaining high levels of customer and partner satisfaction. He will also be accountable for fostering strong employee engagement and lead initiatives aligned with the RSA Legendary plan.





According to Ntuli's LinkedIn page, the newly appointed Managing Director also has experience working for Unisys Africa, Microsoft South Africa as well as IBM South Africa.





