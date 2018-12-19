Deserving students given the opportunity to apply for a Pearson Institute scholarship through is initiative that offers more than R10m scholarships. Photo: Pixabay

CAPE TOWN – The unemployment rate in South Africa has risen to 27.5 percent in the third quarter this year, according to the most recent statistics. This effectively means there are now about 6.2 million unemployed South African citizens, making it even more difficult for those leaving Matric – with little to no experience – to enter the job market.

The economic situation in South Africa means that it is somewhat difficult for students to attain decent employment after their studies. However, due to a scholarship initiative, some will have a helping hand.

In an aim to lessen the strain for many students who are unable to afford a tertiary education, Pearson Institute of Higher Education (PIHE) has launched an initiative that offers 200 Scholarships worth more than R10 million.

Academic Director of the Pearson Institute, Dr Nhlanhla Thwala, said: “In the current economic climate a good basic education is simply not enough to secure a well-paying job. Even though a degree does not guarantee a job, it will give applicants a better chance of securing that job over those who just have a Matric.”

Initiatives such as the PIHE scholarship are vital in providing a greater portion of school leavers with quality tertiary education. The socio and economic challenges in South Africa results in many high performing, passionate young people not receiving the opportunities they deserve. Thus, PIHE attempts to assist in this regard, and this particular initiative plays an important role, he said.

This initiative funds studies in any of the foundation’s courses on offer (including Higher Certificates and Pre-degree Foundation Programmes) to grade 12 learners with an admission to bachelor degrees, diplomas and higher certificates.

“Our wide range of scholarship options means that applicants now have a means to be exposed to a higher education that was previously never available to them,” said Thwala. “The number of bursaries on offer is limited to 200, so those interested need to be motivated and serious about their chances at a brighter future”.

How to apply:

Applicants need to have a means of transport to travel to and from their chosen campus around South Africa on a daily basis – details of the campuses can be found on Pearson Institute’s website: https://www.pearsoninstitute.ac.za.

Furthermore, the applicant needs to be able to buy textbooks and be able to pay the full R800 application fee.

Applicants also need to ensure that all scholarship forms from the PIHE are fully and accurately completed. Additional documents requiring certification need to be correctly certified.

All application forms must be dropped off at a Pearson Institute campus by no later than 17h00 on 31 January 2019.

A good performance in terms of school results will definitely count in their favour. Applicants also need to ensure they meet the application criteria which can be found on the website.

“Things are probably going to get more difficult in the current economic space in South Africa and it is up to those companies with the means to offer the youth a stepping stone in the correct direction. Pearson has definitely set a good example and I can only hope that many companies in both the private and public sector follow their lead,” says Maps Maponyane, ambassador for the Pearson Institute of Higher Education.

