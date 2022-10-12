How a story about my unemployment experience got me a job

Languishing in unemployment was destroying Sibusiso Mkhonto’s confidence. Despite having an accountancy diploma from the University of Johannesburg, the 25-year-old could not find a job. That was until, he said, IOL ran a story on him. After sharing the article on LinkedIn, his profile got more hits.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The story increased the number of recruiters and businesses viewing my profile. I would say it played a part in me getting the job. Thanks,” Mkhonto said. He told IOL that months went by without being called for interviews and that he would just receive constant rejection emails. Despite this, he did not give up and had a plan for his future. “I would like to become a chartered financial analyst, but first, I need to add an advanced diploma in accounting to the equivalent of a BCom. Afterwards, I will write three board exams, get some experience, and get a CFA licence,” he said at the time.

Today, Mkhonto is back to being the happy-go-lucky young man he once was, as he is currently employed at a financial company, and his life is once again filled with hope because he can finally provide for himself and help out when needed at home. He described this new role as a fulfilling experience as he is able to support himself and do what he loves. The determined young professional has also been accepted to UJ to do an advanced diploma in financial management in 2023 and is also considering becoming a chartered certified accountant with the UK accounting regulator.

Story continues below Advertisement

He was one of almost 8 million South Africans struggling daily under the suffocating weight of unemployment. According to mental health professionals, not having any form of income can negatively affect individuals and may lead to anxiety and depression. Fatima Seedat, the development manager at the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) said unemployment was affecting the mental health of young people.

Story continues below Advertisement