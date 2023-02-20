How to answer the “Why do you want to work for us?” question in interviews

Landing a job interview is already an accomplishment, as many recruitment managers have admitted that they can look at a CV for a few seconds before they decide to read or toss it.

Job interviews can be stressful, yet crucial in a country like South Africa, where an alarming number of young people are unemployed.

"Why do you want to work for us?" is a common stumbling block for candidates. Rosie, a career coach who runs the Bad*ss YouTube channel, says that this is a deal-breaker question.

‘’Companies ask this question to gauge your enthusiasm and your knowledge of the business and the role. They are wanting to make sure that you want to work there, not just anywhere,’’ she says in the video.

What not to say according to the recruitment expert: