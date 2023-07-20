How to avoid being quietly promoted

Anja van Beek Imagine yourself performing excellently at work, and your boss is extremely pleased with your results. They are so delighted that they asked you to take the lead. You are thrilled because this shows that your career is on track and you are advancing in your field.

Everyone is aware that promotions are difficult to obtain. But what if it turns out that your promotion was a "quiet promotion"? When you are asked to take on more duties, such as managing a team, without receiving additional compensation or a promotion, it means you are being quietly promoted.

"Quiet promotion" is also a term used to describe a situation where high-performing employees are punished for their success by being given more work and responsibilities, instead of being recognised and rewarded for their contributions. Either form can lead to burnout and decreased job satisfaction, which is why employees need to be aware of the signs of quiet promotion and take steps to avoid it. A quiet promotion, defined as an increase in workload without a pay raise, was reported by 78% of surveyed employees, according to the employer review website Job Sage. Additionally, 67% of employees had additional work after a co-worker left the company.

Quiet promotions, like quiet quitting, are a troubling workforce trend that speaks to a lack of communication and leads to high turnover rates. Impressed disappointed angry dark skinned man tries solve problem and find solution during phone conversation, screams loudly, dressed in formal shirt, poses against pink background, gets bad news Here are some tips to help you avoid being quietly promoted: Communicate your expectations

Make sure that your manager knows what you expect in terms of recognition and rewards for the additional duties you have taken on and your hard work. Be clear about your career goals and what you hope to achieve in your current role. Manage your workload Keep track of your responsibilities and make sure that you are not taking on too much work. Be mindful of when you are being asked to take on additional projects, and assess whether you have the capacity to do so.

Negotiate for recognition and rewards When you are offered additional responsibilities, negotiate for recognition and rewards that correspond with the additional work you will be doing. This could include a title change, a raise, or other benefits. Seek out mentorship and support

Find a mentor or support network that can help you navigate the complexities of your job and provide advice on how to avoid being quietly promoted. Speak up If you are being quietly promoted, it is important to speak up and let your manager know your intent and expectations. Explain the impact that the additional work is having on your performance and well-being, and work with your manager to find a solution that is fair and sustainable.